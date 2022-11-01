One last time: Big Spring football qualifies for Eastern Conference 4A championship against Pottsville

The Bulldogs held off the Lions 16-6 in The Sentinel's game of the week.
When Joe Sinkovich took the reins of the Big Spring football program four years ago, he ensured the Bulldogs would have a chance to play beyond Week 10.
The District 3 playoffs were always a possibility, but if Big Spring didn’t qualify, a second opportunity to extend its season waited as a contingency. Since Sinkovich’s arrival, the Bulldogs became members of the Eastern Conference, which features a playoff format that includes Class A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A/6A matchups during the Week 11 slot.
Big Spring will face Pottsville in the Eastern Conference 4A championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Pottsville. Similar to the District 3 power rankings, the Bulldogs qualified for the championship through power points.
“I told our guys, ‘There's a lot of teams sitting at home right now that are done and collected their uniforms and equipment, and there's probably a lot of kids out there that wish they had another week or another game,’” Sinkovich said. “And then, this is also an honor to be able to do this, and it's part two of us mentally being able to get out for another game.”
The 2022 season marks the second year the Bulldogs have competed in the Eastern Conference championship since the start of the Sinkovich tenure. Big Spring played in the 2019 affair before the 2020 event was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Bulldogs advanced to the district playoffs a season ago.
This year’s entry also carries more meaning. Big Spring didn’t have a Week 10 game, receiving a forfeit win against Middletown due to the Blue Raiders canceling their season back in August amid hazing incidents.
“The seniors met after our last game against Upper Dauphin, and they spoke about the extra game, and they all sat there and spoke about, ‘Hey, if we get an extra game we want to go out and play,’” Sinkovich said. “We have guys that haven't been able to play, and seniors wise, be able to compete one more time and push forward the program. At least three of the four years I've been here we've gotten to play past week 10, which again, is good for our program, it’s a good experience and gives the kids something to look forward to for the future.”
The Bulldogs finished the 2022 regular season at 4-6, winning two of their last three games. Senior quarterback Ethan Eisenberg broke the program passing record along the way, a mark that had stood since 2004.
Like Big Spring, Pottsville posted a 4-6 regular-season record, finishing with a 4-4 mark in the Colonial/Schuylkill Gold Division standings. The Crimson Tide dropped a 42-13 decision to North Schuylkill in Week 10.
“I think most of our guys are excited,” Sinkovich said. “They want to play one more game.”
Photos: Shippensburg top Big Spring 35-21 for Little Brown Jug
Shippensburg's Trae Kater, center, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Big Spring's Caleb Stewart during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's faces off against Big Spring in the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Diesel Koser, left, is brought down by a host of Big Spring players during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Andrew Witter, left, pulls in a pass in front of Shippensburg's Trae Kater, right, during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, left, hands the ball off to Connor Green during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's quarterback Tucker Chamberlin drops back and looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Erby Weller, right, pulls in a pass and runs it for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Grant Hall, left, picks up a gain of yards before being tackled by Shippensburg's Julian Njau during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Connor Green looks for an open lane during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game againt Shippensburg at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring, 35-21, to take home the Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring, 35-21, to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Photos: Scenes from the Shippensburg and Big Spring Little Brown Jug football game
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg prepares to take to the field at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band prepares to entertain the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg High School marcking band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band prepares to entertain the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band prepares to entertain the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg football team walks behind the bleachers at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring.
Shippensburg football team walks behind the bleachers at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg and Big Spring toss a coin to see who will kick off and receive at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Big Spring's Grant Hall picks up a gain of yard during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Shippensburg at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Erby Weller looks for room to run during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Erby Weller, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Kaden Shope during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Connor Green dives for an extra yard after tripping during the third quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Shippensburg at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's student section cheers as they defeat Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Aaron Matthews left, misses a pass that winds up getting intercepted by Shippensburg's Jay Gonzalez during the third quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Amari Kerr looks for room to run during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust smiles as he carries the Little Bown Jug to his team after they defeated Big Spring 35-21 for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 35-21 to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game.
Shippensburg's Trae Kater, center, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Big Spring's Caleb Stewart during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's faces off against Big Spring in the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Diesel Koser, left, is brought down by a host of Big Spring players during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Andrew Witter, left, pulls in a pass in front of Shippensburg's Trae Kater, right, during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, left, hands the ball off to Connor Green during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's quarterback Tucker Chamberlin drops back and looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of the 2022 Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg's Erby Weller, right, pulls in a pass and runs it for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Grant Hall, left, picks up a gain of yards before being tackled by Shippensburg's Julian Njau during the second quarter of the 2022 Little Brown Jug game at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Big Spring's Connor Green looks for an open lane during the second quarter of the Little Brown Jug game against Shippensburg at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring, 35-21, to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
Shippensburg defeats Big Spring, 35-21, to take home Little Brown Jug for the 11th year in a row at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field.
