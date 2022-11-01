One last time: Big Spring football qualifies for Eastern Conference 4A championship against Pottsville

When Joe Sinkovich took the reins of the Big Spring football program four years ago, he ensured the Bulldogs would have a chance to play beyond Week 10.

The District 3 playoffs were always a possibility, but if Big Spring didn’t qualify, a second opportunity to extend its season waited as a contingency. Since Sinkovich’s arrival, the Bulldogs became members of the Eastern Conference, which features a playoff format that includes Class A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A/6A matchups during the Week 11 slot.

Big Spring will face Pottsville in the Eastern Conference 4A championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Pottsville. Similar to the District 3 power rankings, the Bulldogs qualified for the championship through power points.

“I told our guys, ‘There's a lot of teams sitting at home right now that are done and collected their uniforms and equipment, and there's probably a lot of kids out there that wish they had another week or another game,’” Sinkovich said. “And then, this is also an honor to be able to do this, and it's part two of us mentally being able to get out for another game.”

The 2022 season marks the second year the Bulldogs have competed in the Eastern Conference championship since the start of the Sinkovich tenure. Big Spring played in the 2019 affair before the 2020 event was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Bulldogs advanced to the district playoffs a season ago.

This year’s entry also carries more meaning. Big Spring didn’t have a Week 10 game, receiving a forfeit win against Middletown due to the Blue Raiders canceling their season back in August amid hazing incidents.

“The seniors met after our last game against Upper Dauphin, and they spoke about the extra game, and they all sat there and spoke about, ‘Hey, if we get an extra game we want to go out and play,’” Sinkovich said. “We have guys that haven't been able to play, and seniors wise, be able to compete one more time and push forward the program. At least three of the four years I've been here we've gotten to play past week 10, which again, is good for our program, it’s a good experience and gives the kids something to look forward to for the future.”

The Bulldogs finished the 2022 regular season at 4-6, winning two of their last three games. Senior quarterback Ethan Eisenberg broke the program passing record along the way, a mark that had stood since 2004.

Like Big Spring, Pottsville posted a 4-6 regular-season record, finishing with a 4-4 mark in the Colonial/Schuylkill Gold Division standings. The Crimson Tide dropped a 42-13 decision to North Schuylkill in Week 10.

“I think most of our guys are excited,” Sinkovich said. “They want to play one more game.”