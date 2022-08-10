On the NIL front lines: Adam Breneman a 'pioneer' in new college athletics landscape

Adam Breneman often asks himself, “What if I had the option of Name, Image and Likeness?”

Breneman spent five years attending events, meet and greets and autograph signings as a tight end on the Penn State and Massachusetts football teams, as well as being a five-star recruit coming out of Cedar Cliff High School.

After his playing days, Breneman, now 27, became one of the youngest assistant coaches in Power Five history at Arizona State in 2020. In January, he resigned as the Sun Devils' tight ends coach amid recruiting violations during the NCAA-mandated COVID dead period and to pursue other endeavors.

But despite building a substantial resume across college football over the past nine years, Breneman didn’t have a dollar in the bank for all the off-the-field engagements he attended.

NIL has sent shockwaves across the NCAA landscape since its arrival in July 2021. From the start, Breneman has been a pioneer in support of college athletes.

On Aug. 2, Breneman announced a move to Mercury, a digital brand experience company that opened in 2020, as its vice president of NIL. In his position, Breneman will work with some of the top college athletes and help them navigate the NCAA’s unfamiliar NIL terrain.

Former All-American TE and Arizona State assistant Adam Breneman is moving into the NIL space. https://t.co/RakTOF0ulD — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 2, 2022

“When NIL started to come to fruition about a year ago,” Breneman said, “and obviously things started heating up with this kind of new dynamic in college sports, and specifically college football, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of and kind of be at the forefront of and be a pioneer in.”

Breneman’s entry into the NIL scene blossomed with his podcast “Breneman Shows Up,” which he introduced in March. The podcast includes one-on-one interviews with football stars like Lions QB Jared Goff, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and PSU QB Sean Clifford and includes football tips, Top 5 lists and opinions on the NIL front.

Breneman credits the podcast — featured on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram — with helping him reach his current position at Mercury. Connections in college football, his experience on the gridiron and a background in sports media also played a key role.

“It’s going to be kind of a continuation of everything,” he said. “We're just expanding my reach and my diversion in the media space and content space, and I’m excited to work with Mercury on that.”

Making a difference

Like any new attraction, there’s going to be some bad actors. The same goes for NIL, in terms of those using it for recruiting — NIL deals cannot be used as an incentive in the recruiting process, per NCAA rules. But according to Breneman, the positives outweigh the apprehensions of the new dynamic.

“There’s obviously a lot of controversy around it right now,” Breneman said, “and anytime in human nature something new comes about, there's always kind of a period of trying to figure out what's good and what's bad. I think at its core, NIL is meant to be a great thing.”

The clear-cut positive Breneman identifies is the chance for players to make money off of business opportunities.

Breneman’s core focus is building athletes’ brands. Doing so includes the use of social media platforms, producing content and signing endorsement deals, a trend the former Cedar Cliff standout would’ve followed had NIL been present during his playing career.

A mistake he sees athletes make is forming a brand after they hang up the cleats, or if they do become involved in NIL, inking an endorsement deal where they don’t value the product or business they’re promoting.

Governor Mifflin graduate and Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton is a local athlete already taking advantage of NIL. In June, Singleton announced a multiyear deal with West Shore Home, a home remodeling company in Mechanicsburg.

“I think the strategic partnerships are really important and working with brands and companies that you think you can have long term relationships with,” Breneman said, “not necessarily just doing a deal because you can make a few hundred bucks, but it's not something you really believe in. I think being a part of a company that you believe in, you believe in the product, you actually use their product and having partnerships like that actually makes sense and don't diminish your value to your audience.”

Breneman said Mercury plans to announce the signings of several top-tier college quarterbacks in the coming weeks.

“I think the main thing I just want athletes to realize,” Breneman said, “is that now's the time to take advantage of these new NIL rules. … A lot of guys think, well, you're gonna make a ton of money in the NFL, and I'm sure some of them will, but now's the time to do it while you're in college and to build your own brand. I tell guys a lot, you might never again be as relevant as you are at this very moment as a college athlete.”

Drawing from experience

The lone difference between Breneman’s collegiate career and those who currently take the field is the lack of NIL opportunities in Breneman’s time. Otherwise, he’s walked in the same shoes.

Along with participating in events and signings as one of the best tight ends in the country, Breneman identifies other missed NIL opportunities — the main one being selling merchandise. A pro of NIL is the outlet for athletes to market their own merchandise.

“I remember how excited I was when the bookstores at Penn State were selling my 81 jersey in the store,” he said, recalling his time in State College in 2014, “and I remember just being so excited and telling my family, ‘Hey, the bookstore decided to make my jersey this year.’ … It's funny looking back on that, how obviously I never saw a dollar from any of that.”

From a relationships standpoint, Breneman hopes his collegiate experience will help lay a foundation of trust and credibility in the NIL landscape. Ties from coaching and past media ventures will also fortify that credibility.

He said Mercury will work directly with schools in addition to the individuals they sign. Working with both sides stresses an emphasis on transparency while helping institutions and athletes reach a common goal.

Mercury previously announced deals with Kentucky men's basketball and Kansas Athletics in December and February. Additional partnerships are to be revealed later this month, according to Mercury's website.

“I think there's a lot of good people in the space, a lot of agents that care a lot, a lot of marketing companies that really try to help the athletes and do right by the athletes,” Breneman said. “But obviously, the athlete needs to figure out who's in it to help them and who's in it to benefit from their career and their athlete’s brand.”

The end goal

There’s still much to be achieved on the NIL front, but Breneman is inspired by the shape and direction it’s taking. While his time between Penn State and Massachusetts from 2013 to 2017 didn’t include any NIL opportunities, the former All-American strives to widen NIL’s footprint and hopes to facilitate life-changing opportunities for athletes across the U.S.

NIL is still evolving. And Breneman wants to be ahead of the curve.

He angles to be a cornerstone of the industry and a contact for those looking to pursue their NIL opportunities for years to come.

“I think that's kind of a goal of mine, on the NIL and on the media side,” Breneman said, “to kind of be a voice in college football and in the game as someone who really has credibility and can speak to a lot of different topics.”

What is NIL? Name, image and likeness, and refers to college athletes' ability to profit off themselves while under an athletic scholarship at a school. How did it come to be? NIL was formed after the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in NCAA v. Alston in June 2021 that the NCAA was not legally allowed to limit any education-related payments to students. States were then allowed to pass their own NIL laws, and in those that prohibited it, institutions could make their own rules. How can athletes earn NIL money (but not limited to)? • Appearing in ads • Selling merchandise • Selling ads on social media platforms • Running their own camps • Making paid appearances (events, making speeches, meet and greets, etc.) • Selling memorabilia • Starting their own business