Northern's Keith Robbins brings love of football from learning support classroom to Polar Bear sidelines

As a sophomore, Keith Robbins visited Jason Stacknick's room every morning before school and drew football plays on the whiteboard.

“He would ask me, he said, ‘OK, if this is the play, what would you call it?’” Stacknick said. “So, what I would do is I would kind of put his plays into our terms, so they kind of made sense.”

Stacknick, pursuing his teaching certificate at the time, taught Robbins for two years as an aide in a learning support classroom at Northern High School. Stacknick was — and still is — the special teams coordinator for the Northern football team.

Since those morning meetings, Robbins’ passion for football has blossomed. The Northern junior has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, disorders that can affect movement, muscle tone and posture, and can cause seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity in the brain. His creativity and spirit have found a home on the Polar Bear sidelines where Robbins has served as a volunteer assistant coach this season.

“Throughout the season, I became good friends and created friendships with all the coaches now,” Robbins said, “and I’ve gotten to know and create friendships with more players, players I didn’t know. … Our football team, we are a team, but we're also a family and we really try to care about each other.”

Since 2017, Robbins developed his passion for football. The Las Vegas Raiders are his favorite team, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is his favorite player and he can tell you almost any fact about the franchise dating back to the 1970s.

His interest in football grew through classes and discussions with Stacknick. Recognizing Robbins’ evolving interest in the game, Stacknick approached Northern head coach Bill Miller last winter about bringing Robbins on the coaching staff. After conversations between the coaches and Robbins’ parents, he was officially a member of the team.

“The kids love him,” Stacknick said. “The kids love to have him around.”

Prior to joining the staff, Robbins had planned to try out for the team during the 2021 season. However, a fractured finger ahead of the fall sports cycle shelved the opportunity.

“That prematurely ended last season for me,” Robbins said of the injury. “So, during that school year I came to Coach Stacks and I told him that I would like to become a coach, and that I think I’d have ideas that I would like to share with the team, and I think they would be good ideas.”

Robbins’ ideas weren’t limited to the plays he drew up in Stacknick’s room. Since joining the staff, Robbins has helped with team drills, setting up equipment during practice and turning into the players’ go-to motivator.

Robbins hasn’t showcased his offensive play-calling abilities on the high school gridiron yet, but the Northern youth football program, which Stacknick heads, did tap into his playbook during a game. Robbins has also installed some of the same plays against the Polar Bears’ scout team defense in seven-on-seven practice sessions.

“I think really what he got from this year was seeing everything that happened, all the work that gets put in behind the scenes,” Stacknick said. “And I think that really kind of surprised him, and now he has an even larger appreciation for the game.”

Analyzing plays and talking football was also a motivator for Robbins in the classroom. Stacknick said he’d attempt to integrate football concepts into the curriculum that was being taught at the time.

“As a teacher and especially being a learning support teacher, I just like seeing kids excel in whatever their interests are, and Keith’s just happened to be football,” Stacknick said. “With me being a football coach, and being in the school, it was just a no-brainer — just an avenue for me to be able to help a kid really understand what the game is all about.”

While Robbins’ has strengthened his grasp on football's Xs and Os, he has also taught his fellow Polar Bears. Quarterback Timmy Bonin said Robbins’ joyous presence and artistic football mind are qualities Northern hasn’t had in previous years.

“I think he brings a different type of energy, because after a long day of school, you got to go to practice and sometimes you’re not always in the best mood,” Bonin said. “But Keith will be there with a smile and is always there to talk to you, or give you a high-five or some advice to cheer you up."

Robbins has also formed a brotherhood with the players. Outside of practice, the team spends time with Robbins. Just last month, several players went to his house to play flag football and celebrate his birthday.

"What I've learned from Keith is, it doesn't matter what you're given in life," Bonin said. "There's always a way you can make the best out of it. And that's 100% what he does."

Stacknick sees the players feed off Robbins’ infectious personality, extracting lessons from his presence as well.

“I think it's to take advantage of the opportunities that you have,” Stacknick said of what the team has learned from Robbins. “A lot of times you don't really understand that you can do things that a lot of other people can, and you take that for granted. When you have a kid like him around, I think that really helps them bring their game up to another level.”

Robbins’ rookie season on the sidelines has extended at least one more week. After finishing their regular season at 6-4 — with four wins over their last five — the Polar Bears qualified for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs as the 11th seed in a 12-team field. Northern will face No. 6 South Western in a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. Friday in Hanover.

For Robbins, the 2022 season has produced a proverbial scrapbook — pages filled with an extensive knowledge and love for football, lifelong friendships forged and picturesque wins under Friday night lights.

It was a scrapbook that started with early morning conversations before school and lines on a whiteboard.

“I try to be the best coach I can, and that's what all the coaches try to do,” Robbins said. “Being part of this team means a commitment to greatness. When you coach and play for Northern, it's a commitment to greatness.”