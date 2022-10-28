Northern keeps football playoff hopes alive with 21-14 win over Mechanicsburg

After Northern's hard-fought 21-14 victory over Mechanicsburg on Friday night at John H. Frederick Field, the Polar Bears surrounded head football coach Bill Miller in celebration. The squad hoisted the Battle of Route 15 trophy, a rivalry token between the two schools, and posed for pictures.

The trophy was nice, but the win kept the Polar Bears’ District 3 Class 5A playoff hopes alive. Northern has made the playoffs four straight seasons, dating back to 2018.

Northern (6-4) wore down the Wildcats in the second half, taking charge in the trenches and pounding a relentless running attack that chewed up yardage and time on the clock. All 36 of the Polar Bears’ plays after halftime were runs, with Cole Bartram carrying the load, with 25 of his 32 carries coming after the break. The junior running back finished with 161 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the victory.

“The blocking in the first half was a little shaky,” Bartram said. “But they cleaned it up in the second half and gave me some holes to run through. That just proves you can’t go anywhere without your line.

“I want the ball as much as possible. That’s what I’ve been working on training to do.”

As expected, both sides struggled to sustain drives and move the ball consistently on the other’s defense. A 37-yard pass from Mechanicsburg quarterback Jeff Lougee to Seth Brubaker down the middle of the field put the Wildcats into Northern territory for the first time late in the first quarter.

When Mechanicsburg’s drive stalled and Niko Ledenbohm’s field goal attempt went wide, Northern took over possession. But two plays later, Northern committed a costly, self-inflicted turnover. Timmy Bonin's pitch to Bartram deflected off the the Polars Bears’ fullback between the two, and Mechanicsburg's Sage Thomas broke through the line and fell on the loose ball to regain the excellent field position for the Wildcats on the 32-yard line.

Mechanicsburg (4-6) went for the kill on the first play from scrimmage. Lougee lofted a ball to Josh Smith in the end zone that fell incomplete, but a pass interference penalty placed the ball at the 18. After two Lougee runs picked up two yards each, the quarterback had to come out because of blood on his uniform. His replacement under center, Eli Reider, connected with Henry Notarfrancesco on a post route for a touchdown.

Receiving the kickoff to begin the second half, Northern’s Talon Belluscio had a long return called back for a holding penalty. It was the one miscue the Polar Bears would commit on offense the rest of the way as they pounded the ball, controlling the line of scrimmage.

The Polar Bears hit pay dirt on all three of their drives, as Bonin chugged in from 19 yards out on an option keeper, and Bartram punched it in twice from short distances. Between Bartram, Bonin and Belluscio, Northern gained 215 yards on the ground in the second half.

The time-consuming drives kept the Mechanicsburg offense off the field. The Wildcats only ran four plays during the entire fourth quarter. One, however, was a 54-yard run from Parker Sample off an inside trap that tied the game at 14-14. The senior running back finished with 89 yards on 13 carries.

“These guys have battled back all season,” Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said. “We had injuries earlier in the year and lost a couple of games early on. But this was a resilient group of guys the whole season.

“These guys showed a lot of toughness and grit. They came together, and I’m extremely proud of them.”