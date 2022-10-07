Northern football outlasts East Pennsboro in back-and-forth 28-27 overtime battle

Northern running back Cole Bartram didn’t view his pair of overtime rushing touchdowns Friday night against East Pennsboro as vengeance.

Rather, he and his Polar Bear teammates focused on the abilities they showcased to escape a gritty and unrelenting East Pennsboro squad. Bartram fumbled twice in regulation, prompting 14 unanswered points from the Panthers. But his two rushing touchdowns — from 1 and 3 yards out — along with a Northern defensive stand on a Panther two-point conversion attempt, clinched the Polar Bears' 28-27 overtime Mid-Penn Colonial victory in Enola.

Bartram and fellow tailback Talon Belluscio kicked up a combined 297 yards on the ground to go along with four touchdowns.

“After that,” Bartram said, referencing the fumbles, “I was pretty much just holding on the ball with two hands, just trying to run people over.”

Prior to the back-and-forth extra period, which saw both the visitors and hosts post two touchdowns, Northern (4-3, 3-1 Colonial) seized the momentum. After a scoreless first quarter, quarterback Timmy Bonin and the Polar Bears buckled down and drove the length of the field. Bartram burst for a 49-yard run, which set up a Belluscio 4-yard touchdown dive with 7:51 left in the first half.

Northern took the 7-0 edge into the break and added to it minutes into the second half. Belluscio took a pitch right out of the backfield and maneuvered his way through a sea of black and orange, lunging for a 20-yard score.

“It was a hard fought game,” Northern head coach Bill Miller said. “There’s no quit in that team (East Penn), absolutely no quit. They’re doing a hell of a job.”

That no-quit mentality surfaced late in the third quarter when the Panthers forced one of the two Bartram fumbles. East Penn (4-3, 1-3) strung together a stretch of big gains before quarterback Dakota Campbell connected with wide receiver Breckin Swope for a 33-yard TD grab with 22.4 seconds left in the quarter.

The second Bartram fumble led to an Aaron Angelo 21-yard TD run less than two minutes into the fourth. Angelo directed traffic in the backfield before switching lanes and taking the right edge for the miraculous 21-yard scamper.

Angelo was responsible for the two East Penn scores in overtime. He caught a 10-yard pass for six and scooped a fumble in stride for the second from 10 yards out. The Panthers also blocked a Mason Yohn 41-yard field goal attempt with 10.8 seconds left to send the Colonial foes to overtime.

“We just need to keep our head up and score when we can score and not make mistakes and play better,” Bartram said. “I think we're better than every other team, but we make a lot of mistakes. … We gotta do what we can do.”

Angelo led the Panthers with 133 rushing yards and three total touchdowns across 21 carries. Campbell manufactured 73 passing yards and two touchdowns on 4 of 10 completions. Bonin had his grip on seven completions out of nine attempts for 89 yards for the Polar Bears.

“We’re fortunate. We’re very fortunate,” Miller said of the win. “We let them off the hook. We played the same way Greencastle did when they came here and we almost suffered the same fate. But bottom line, we got it done.”