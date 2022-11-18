Northern defense contains Exeter's lethal offense District 3 5A semifinal loss

READING — Head coach Bill Miller didn’t want to use the term “moral victory” to describe his Northern football team’s 21-7 setback to Exeter Township Friday night.

But the play the Polar Bear skipper saw from his outfit, in most cases, would’ve secured a win.

Northern went pound-for-pound with the Eagles in a District 3 Class 5A semifinal Friday at Don Thomas Stadium and limited a high-octane Exeter offense to 21 points, matching a season low. The final blow, a Joey Schlaffer 30-yard touchdown grab with seven minutes left in regulation, provided the host Eagles enough cushion to survive the No. 11-ranked Polar Bears.

Exeter advances to next week’s district championship opposite Cocalico, which raced past top-seeded Solanco 32-8 in Friday’s other semifinal. The 2022 Polar Bears end their season at 8-5, having advanced further than any other group in program history.

“The biggest and the most important thing is the seniors got validation on their career,” Miller said. “They went further than any other Northern team, and the underclassmen got a taste of football at about the highest level. So hopefully that creates a desire in them to return. I couldn't be prouder.”

The Polar Bears’ scrappy effort was anchored by their defense. Entering Friday night, the Eagles (12-0) averaged a whopping 38.9 points per game.

Exeter managed to capitalize on their first drive, mapping out a 65-yard possession. It took 14 plays, however, with Richie Karstein bulldozing his way in for a 2-yard touchdown run nearly five minutes into the game.

“It kind of gets lost a little bit with people talking about Cole (Bartram) and his yards and Timmy (Bonin) playing quarterback,” Miller said, “but I think one of the things that's kind of lost in this season was how well our defense played. And we felt like we could play good defense here tonight. We weren't sure. (Exeter’s) good, don't get me wrong, but the guys up front, man, they brought it tonight.”

The Eagles struck for another score right before the half, with Mason Rotelli plunging in from a yard out. While the Exeter offense exerted its energy, the defense kept Northern’s prominent ground attack under wraps.

Northern was contained to 65 yards of total offense through three quarters. The Polar Bears also lost the turnover battle, with two Bonin passes pirated by Exeter’s Miles Brandt when in Eagles territory.

“In a lot of ways, some of the same things that hurt us throughout the year came back to hurt us here tonight,” Miller said. “But that's high school football. And when you go up against a good team, you can't make those kinds of mistakes. We had some plays we could have made in the first half that could have kept some momentum going.”

Bartram authored the Polar Bears’ score early in the fourth quarter and stirred some energy within the York County club. After several runs of minimal gain, the Northern workhorse slipped through the trenches and bolted 35 yards to the end zone.

But Schlaffer's 30-yard touchdown leap two minutes later sealed Northern's fate.

Bartram finished with a team-leading 80 rushing yards while Bonin threw for an additional 63. Karstein compiled 177 stripes across 36 carries for the Eagles. Rotelli and Schlaffer connected on six passes for 116 yards.

“It's another example of how these guys just hang in there,” Miller said. “They just hang in there and hang in there, and they had an opportunity. And as a young man playing the greatest sport in the world, what more could you want as an opportunity. Like I said, I couldn’t be prouder.”