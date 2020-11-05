No flags for holding: Ultra-competitive Red Land power couple, coaches Frank and Erin Gay, battle 'Newlywed Games' style

Q: Golf, 18 holes at Valley Green Golf Course, who wins:

Frank: I would win hands down! She can’t stay focused for 18 holes.

Erin: Golf is very serious for him! I would definitely lose. I would also use my foot wedge multiple times, pick it out of the sand or move the ball into a position that I like. I would play well for about six or seven holes, but then I would lose focus. Not Frank! All serious all the time on the golf course!

Q: Who is most likely to wake up in the middle of the night angry or frustrated over a missed call:

Frank: Me. I can’t sleep if something like that happens.

Erin: When my head hits the pillow, I am out! Frank, however, will wake up thinking about how he needs to fix something or excited about practice starting or the first game.

Q: Who is mostly likely to chew out an official:

Frank: Well, with her being an official, it would be me. She tries to stay loyal to her fraternity. In basketball, she can recite the exact rules. Hard to argue with that!