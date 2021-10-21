Netherlands native Dirk Godjin, 'The Flying Dutchman,' impresses as Carlisle's kicker in first year of football

In Dutch, "ben je klaar?" means "are you ready?"

It’s a phrase that’s become a hallmark in Carlisle's 2021 football campaign.

Prior to every kickoff this season, it’s the question that first-year kicker Dirk Godjin, a native of the Netherlands, asks his special teams outfit before he boots the pigskin to the opposite end of the field.

“We’re trying to [practice kickoffs], and they (my teammates) didn't listen. And coach says, ‘Can you say are you ready in Dutch?’ That's how I remember it anyway,” Godjin said, “and I said, ‘Yeah, it’s ben je klaar,’ and everyone got really confused. So, we just made it a thing, and it was really funny.”

Godjin, listed as a junior on the Thundering Herd roster, is in his first season and first overall year in the Carlisle Area School District. He moved to Carlisle over the summer with his mom and his stepdad, Col. Bert Stam, who is one of 80 senior international officers taking part in the International Fellows program at the United States Army War College this year.

In the Netherlands, Godjin took up soccer at the age of 4 and played on the pitch for most of his teenage years, minus a one-year hiatus at the age of 12, he said. But when he arrived in the U.S., more specifically Carlisle, trying out for the football team piqued his interest.

Godjin said he had never seen a kicking tee or even held a football, for that matter, prior to stepping foot on U.S. soil. He could, however, channel his previous experience kicking a soccer ball.

“When he first got here, he had no idea,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said, “he just wanted to play American football. And I made sure [to say] to him and his mother, that you understand it's American football, that we're in equipment, we're hitting, we're tackling. I said, ‘Are you sure it’s not soccer you’re looking for?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah, coach.’ He goes, ‘I just want to play.’”

Needing a kicker after the team lost Braydon Keller to graduation in the spring, Ickes quickly handed Godjin the rights to the position after he nailed a group of extra points during the preseason.

Godjin’s success — after being limited to extra points during the early clip of the regular season — has increased in the second half of the season. He’s converted 26 of his 27 point-after attempts, the lone miss coming on a blocked kick Week 4 against Cumberland Valley. He has also converted three of his four field goal tries, with a season best of 34 yards.

Godjin’s ability to drill kicks between the posts also led to his teammates tabbing him with the nickname “The Flying Dutchman.”

“Well, someone said, ‘You sent those balls flying.’ I don't [remember] who it was, but someone said it to me,” Godjin said, “and I was like, ‘Yeah, just like the Flying Dutchman’s ship.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, that should be your nickname,’ so that's kind of how it came up. It was really funny. So, I told Coach about it and he was like, ‘Yeah, we're doing that.’”

As the season’s progressed, he’s also gained trust from Ickes to be called upon if a Herd offensive drive stalls out in opposing territory. Godjin said he converted his first 50-yard field goal in practice Wednesday night.

Despite playing soccer most of his life, Godjin joked that kicking hasn’t always been a strong suit of his.

“I definitely now have more confidence if we're going to kick a field goal, you know, because of his progression and his improvement,” Ickes said. “Distance was the big thing for him.”

And throughout the development process, Ickes said Godjin’s drive and desire have spurred his advancement as a kicker. In fact, he got so many kicks up in preseason practices, Godjin strained his quadricep.

On kickoffs, kickers are usually the last position player down the field. Ickes said that's not the case with Godjin. He's pitched in for a handful of tackles on special teams across the Herd's eight-game tilt.

"To his credit, he is a tireless worker," Ickes said. The kids have gravitated themselves to him because he has a great personality."

Godjin says he does feel the pressure while lining up for kicks Friday nights, but he uses a personal strategy to help him stay within himself.

“When I get really nervous and I try to focus up,” Godjin said, “and it’s a really stupid trick I do to get focused — I’m like lip-syncing in my head. Because it gets me off the game, and it just makes me feel relaxed. And when I’m relaxed, and I’m feeling myself, that’s when I kick way better.”

Off the gridiron, Godjin said he had to adapt to life in America in a bulk of different ways. Everything from waking up at 6 a.m. to catch the bus to school, balancing homework after practices and working at his craft of the English language has presented its challenges. Along with homework from his classes at Carlisle, he carries the extra workload of classes from back in the Netherlands, which take place over Zoom calls.

He even mentioned contrasts between the cheese and bread in the U.S. compared to back home.

“I'm gonna be honest, the bread and the cheese is really different,” Godjin said with a laugh. “We make cheese in the Netherlands ourselves and bread is really, pretty natural. It’s pretty dry, almost, but it's better in my opinion. I think the sweet bread is not my kind of stuff.”

In the end, aside from the cultural distinctions, his experiences on the field this fall are incomparable, he said.

He’s built a tight-knit bond with his teammates that he’ll cherish forever.

Carlisle (5-3, 2-3 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) continues its push for the District 3 postseason Friday when it hosts Altoona before closing its regular season at Central Dauphin East next week. The Herd currently holds the No. 9 seed in the Class 6A field. The top eight schools earn a district playoff bid.

“I think it's because they're used to having new kids every year, but it’s truly amazing how fast I could settle in because I think I'm three months on this team now, and it feels like I've been here forever," Godjin said. “So, it's amazing. And, of course, there are people that you know better, or that you hang around more than other people, but everyone is so nice to each other.

“We're like a big family.”

