In a bright orange ballcap, one that celebrates the 1959 East Pennsboro football team that went undefeated and was never scored upon, Melvin Eichelberger delivers his message to the Panthers prior to kickoff on Friday nights.

“One game at a time. Do the best you can. Play as hard as you can.”

And for good measure, a “kick butt” at the end.

Eichelberger’s message has been a constant in the East Penn program for almost 65 years. Generations of Panther players and coaches have heard the words echo in the locker room, on the sidelines and in the weight room. The words change every so often, but the passion in which they’re uttered never wavers.

Eichelberger, referred to as “Mr. EP,” is someone the Panthers play for every Friday.

“The enthusiasm, I think that's the thing that the kids really pick up,” said head coach John Denniston. “It's the affection for the program, and for him, it's very programmatic. It doesn't matter who's here. Doesn't matter which coach is here. Doesn't matter which players are here. He just loves it. And I think the kids sense the enthusiasm. It is unbridled enthusiasm.”

Eichelberger was drawn to several sports in his youth, but the pull to the gridiron was incomparable. “Mr. EP” began his run with Panther football at 16 years old in 1958 when late head coach John Gross asked him to be team manager.

Eichelberger never dressed for the Panthers — aside from a few seasons of midget football — or wore the label of an assistant coach, but his role with the high school team progressed. He would work nights in the old high school, cleaning restrooms and facilities, before joining the Panthers on the sidelines for Saturday afternoon games. There, he'd help prep the field and talk with players, among a myriad of other duties.

While football was Eichelberger's main sport, he was also involved with the basketball and baseball teams.

“It just kept going,” Eichelberger said. “And as the years go, I really got born into this thing. And I just wanted to stay with it.”

Now 80 years old, Eichelberger recalls memories from the 1959 undefeated season while cherishing the present with the 2023 Panthers. The memories include changes in the game — players were protected by only a single bar on their facemask in his first few years — postgame locker-room celebrations and a scouting assignment ahead of a game against Boiling Springs.

Somewhere along the way, Eichelberger picked up the "Mr. EP" nickname. He’s unsure of the origin.

“I’m an old man,” he said with a laugh. “But I love football, and I would do anything I can for these guys. And they know that.”

Eichelberger doesn’t handle the responsibilities of his 16-year-old self anymore but remains a steady presence. He’s attends every regular-season game and, in addition to balancing commitments to his church, walks Thursday practices.

During games, he'll huddle with the team amid time outs and radiates positivity when players require a boost.

“I think the pride he has is top notch,” senior quarterback Keith Oates said. “When you think Panther pride, you think ‘Mr. EP,’ especially with the football team. It gives us energy and motivation, in a way, and it gets us going a little bit.”

Eichelberger is a consistent reminder to the Panthers of the community they represent.

East Penn plans to celebrate 100 years of football in Enola Friday night when the Panthers (3-0) host Gettysburg (1-2) at 7 p.m. for their 1,000th game in program history. Alumni, including Eichelberger, will pack the home bleachers.

“That’s what we want,” said senior lineman Ahmar Lumbard. “That’s what we want to build. Just seeing him makes us want to come and play hard. If you have someone that's supporting for all those years just wanting to come back, you want play your best. And seeing all the alumni and stuff like that, it’s amazing.”

The Panthers want to return the favor to Eichelberger, not just through their play, but by how they carry themselves on and off the field.

'Mr. EP" set the gold standard in exhibiting passion and dedication.

“It's just unconditional love, honestly,” Denniston said. “He just loves it, expects nothing from us and just wants to be part of it. It’s tremendous history where he goes all the way back. Just phenomenal teams, teams that are held in incredible esteem here, and the players that have been here. So it's just unconditional when I think about him.”

That unconditional love will be represented in Eichelberger’s message to the team Friday night.

In his bright orange ballcap, “Mr. EP” will send the Panthers onto the field with a “One game at a time. Do the best you can. Play as hard as you can.”

And for good measure, a “kick butt.”

