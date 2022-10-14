 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football: Week8 score updates, live streams and live coverage

CV CDE 1.JPG

Cumberland Valley prepares to take on Central Dauphin East in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The high school football season hits the home stretch with a full slate of Week 8 games scheduled for Friday.

Among the games is the latest chapter in Cumberland County's Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry between Carlisle, the Sentinel's game of the week. Other marquee matchups pit Trinity against Camp Hill and Boiling SPrings against Big Spring. The Sentinel will have coverage of all three games.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 8 matchups

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cumberland Valley 14, Carlisle 7 (1st quarter) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 7, Palmyra 0 (1st quarter) | live stream*

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m. | live audio

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 8, East Pennsboro 7 (1st quarter) | live stream

Mechanicsburg 7, Waynesboro 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Susquehanna Township 8, Northern 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 14, Boiling Springs 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Trinity 13, Camp Hill 0 (1st quarter) | live stream*

Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)

