Mid-Penn football: Week8 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The high school football season hits the home stretch with a full slate of Week 8 games scheduled for Friday.
Among the games is the latest chapter in Cumberland County's Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry between Carlisle, the Sentinel's game of the week. Other marquee matchups pit Trinity against Camp Hill and Boiling SPrings against Big Spring. The Sentinel will have coverage of all three games.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.
(*indicates a required subscription.)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
GAME OF THE WEEK
Cumberland Valley 14, Carlisle 7 (1st quarter) | live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 7, Palmyra 0 (1st quarter) | live stream*
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m. | live audio
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg 8, East Pennsboro 7 (1st quarter) | live stream
Mechanicsburg 7, Waynesboro 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Susquehanna Township 8, Northern 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring 14, Boiling Springs 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Trinity 13, Camp Hill 0 (1st quarter) | live stream*
Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)