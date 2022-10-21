 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Football: Week 9 score updates, live streams and live coverage

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Football 4.JPG

Carlisle runs out on to the field before their game against Mechanicsburg during the Aug. 26 season opener at Ken Millen Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The penultimate week of the high school football regular season brings with it a slew of strong matchups and games with playoff implications.

Among them is The Sentinel's game of the week — Carlisle's regular-season home finale against Altoona — as well as seven other games featuring local teams.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

(*indicates a required subscription.)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Altoona 7, Carlisle 0 (1st quarter)

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Cumberland Valley 17, State College 7 (1st quarter) | live stream

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 14, Red Land 0 (1st quarter) | live stream*

High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 9 matchups

Mid-Penn Colonial

Susquehanna Township 6, East Pennsboro 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

Mechanicsburg 7, Greencastle-Antrim 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Gettysburg 3. Northern 0 (2nd quarter)

Shippensburg 13, Waynesboro 0 (1st quarter) live stream

Nonleague

Upper Dauphin at Big Spring, 7 p.m. | live stream*

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 42, Camp Hill 20

Steelton-Highspire 35, Trinity 28 (OT)

Erby, Steel-High flash composure, outlast Trinity 35-28 in thrilling OT football victory

