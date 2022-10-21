Mid-Penn Football: Week 9 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The penultimate week of the high school football regular season brings with it a slew of strong matchups and games with playoff implications.
Among them is The Sentinel's game of the week — Carlisle's regular-season home finale against Altoona — as well as seven other games featuring local teams.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.
(*indicates a required subscription.)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
GAME OF THE WEEK
Altoona 7, Carlisle 0 (1st quarter)
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Cumberland Valley 17, State College 7 (1st quarter) | live stream
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 14, Red Land 0 (1st quarter) | live stream*
Mid-Penn Colonial
Susquehanna Township 6, East Pennsboro 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*
Mechanicsburg 7, Greencastle-Antrim 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
Gettysburg 3. Northern 0 (2nd quarter)
Shippensburg 13, Waynesboro 0 (1st quarter) live stream
Nonleague
Upper Dauphin at Big Spring, 7 p.m. | live stream*
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Capital
West Perry 42, Camp Hill 20
Steelton-Highspire 35, Trinity 28 (OT)