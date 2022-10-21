Mid-Penn Football: Week 9 final scores, coverage recap

The penultimate week of the high school football regular season brought with it a slew of strong matchups and games with playoff implications.

Among them was Carlisle's regular-season home finale against Altoona, a 24-14 win for the Herd that kept them in playoff positioning heading into the final week of the season.

Elsewhere, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg and Northern authored key wins in the Colonial Division.

Here are the final scores from Week 8 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 24, Altoona 14

State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 42, Red Land 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9 (final)

Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle-Antrim 14 (final)

Northern 24, Gettysburg 23 (final)

Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 13 (final)

Nonleague

Upper Dauphin 42, Big Spring 35 (final)

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 42, Camp Hill 20

Steelton-Highspire 35, Trinity 28 (OT)

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 0

Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0

Keystone

Hershey 31, Lower Dauphin 21

Milton Hershey 29, Palmyra 16

Bishop McDevitt 54, Mifflin County 6

Liberty

Newport 14, Halifax 7

Juniata 14, Line Mountain 10

Susquenita 43, James Buchanan 12

