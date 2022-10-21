Mid-Penn Football: Week 9 final scores, coverage recap

The penultimate week of the high school football regular season brought with it a slew of strong matchups and games with playoff implications.
Among them was Carlisle's regular-season home finale against Altoona, a 24-14 win for the Herd that kept them in playoff positioning heading into the final week of the season.
Elsewhere, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg and Northern authored key wins in the Colonial Division.
Here are the final scores from Week 8 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carlisle 24, Altoona 14
State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 42, Red Land 0
Mid-Penn Colonial
Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9 (final)
Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle-Antrim 14 (final)
Northern 24, Gettysburg 23 (final)
Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 13 (final)
Nonleague
Upper Dauphin 42, Big Spring 35 (final)
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Capital
West Perry 42, Camp Hill 20
Steelton-Highspire 35, Trinity 28 (OT)
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 0
Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0
Keystone
Hershey 31, Lower Dauphin 21
Milton Hershey 29, Palmyra 16
Bishop McDevitt 54, Mifflin County 6
Liberty
Newport 14, Halifax 7
Juniata 14, Line Mountain 10
Susquenita 43, James Buchanan 12