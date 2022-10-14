Mid-Penn football: Week 8 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The high school football season hits the home stretch with a full slate of Week 8 games scheduled for Friday.

Among the games is the latest chapter in Cumberland County's Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry between Carlisle, the Sentinel's game of the week. Other marquee matchups pit Trinity against Camp Hill and Boiling SPrings against Big Spring. The Sentinel will have coverage of all three games.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

(*indicates a required subscription.)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20 (final)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6 (final)

Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14 (final)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 35, East Pennsboro 7 (final)

Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0 (final)

Susquehanna Township 38, Northern 37 (final, OT)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27 (final)

Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0 (final)

