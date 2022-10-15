 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football: Week 8 final scores, coverage recap

New Cumberland Valley Stadium 3.JPG

New turf field and track at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The push toward the playoffs continued for Cumberland County high school football teams Friday night.

A banged-up Carlisle team made a statement with a win at Cumberland Valley in The Sentinel's game of the week. 

Elsewhere, Mechanicsburg's defense pitched a shutout, Northern went to overtime for the second straight week and Big Spring held off Boiling Springs.

Here are the final scores from Week 8 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6

Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 35, East Pennsboro 14

Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0

Susquehanna Township 38, Northern 37 (OT)

Mid-Penn Capital

High School Football: Big Spring holds off late charge from Boiling Springs for 33-27 victory

Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27

Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14

Chambersburg 7, CD East 3

State College at Harrisburg (Saturday)

Keystone

Mifflin County 24, Hershey 20

Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey (Saturday)

Colonial

Gettysburg 42, Greencastle-Antrim 28

Liberty

Susquenita 35, Halifax 0

Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 0

Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13

Nonleague

West Perry 49, North Penn-Mansfield 21

Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 14

