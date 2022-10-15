Mid-Penn football: Week 8 final scores, coverage recap

The push toward the playoffs continued for Cumberland County high school football teams Friday night.
A banged-up Carlisle team made a statement with a win at Cumberland Valley in The Sentinel's game of the week.
Elsewhere, Mechanicsburg's defense pitched a shutout, Northern went to overtime for the second straight week and Big Spring held off Boiling Springs.
Here are the final scores from Week 8 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6
Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg 35, East Pennsboro 14
Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0
Susquehanna Township 38, Northern 37 (OT)
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27
Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14
Chambersburg 7, CD East 3
State College at Harrisburg (Saturday)
Keystone
Mifflin County 24, Hershey 20
Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey (Saturday)
Colonial
Gettysburg 42, Greencastle-Antrim 28
Liberty
Susquenita 35, Halifax 0
Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 0
Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13
Nonleague
West Perry 49, North Penn-Mansfield 21
Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 14