Mid-Penn football: Week 8 final scores, coverage recap

The push toward the playoffs continued for Cumberland County high school football teams Friday night.

A banged-up Carlisle team made a statement with a win at Cumberland Valley in The Sentinel's game of the week.

Elsewhere, Mechanicsburg's defense pitched a shutout, Northern went to overtime for the second straight week and Big Spring held off Boiling Springs.

Here are the final scores from Week 8 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6

Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 35, East Pennsboro 14

Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0

Susquehanna Township 38, Northern 37 (OT)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27

Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14

Chambersburg 7, CD East 3

State College at Harrisburg (Saturday)

Keystone

Mifflin County 24, Hershey 20

Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey (Saturday)

Colonial

Gettysburg 42, Greencastle-Antrim 28

Liberty

Susquenita 35, Halifax 0

Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 0

Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13

Nonleague

West Perry 49, North Penn-Mansfield 21

Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 14

