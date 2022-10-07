Mid-Penn football: Week 7 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The local high school football season charges into October with a slate of eight games featuring Sentinel-area teams.
Among the matchups is the game of the week between Northern and East Pennsboro in Enola. The Sentinel will have live coverage of their Mid-Penn Colonial showdown as well as the nonleague clash between Juniata and Boiling Springs.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.
(*indicates a required subscription.)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mic-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at State College | live audio
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin | live stream
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin | live stream
Palmyra at Red Land | live stream*
Mid-Penn Colonial
Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg | live stream
GANE OF THE WEEK
Northern 0, East Pennsboro 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
\Boiling Springs 7, Juniata 0 (1st quarter)
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
SATURDAY'S GAME
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon