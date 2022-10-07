Mid-Penn football: Week 7 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The local high school football season charges into October with a slate of eight games featuring Sentinel-area teams.

Among the matchups is the game of the week between Northern and East Pennsboro in Enola. The Sentinel will have live coverage of their Mid-Penn Colonial showdown as well as the nonleague clash between Juniata and Boiling Springs.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

(*indicates a required subscription.)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mic-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College | live audio

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin | live stream

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin | live stream

Palmyra at Red Land | live stream*

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg | live stream

GANE OF THE WEEK

Northern 0, East Pennsboro 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

\Boiling Springs 7, Juniata 0 (1st quarter)

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

SATURDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon

