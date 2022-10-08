Mid-Penn football: Week 7 final scores, coverage recap

The local high school football season charged into October with eight games featuring Sentinel-area teams Friday night.
Those contests featured last-minute heroics, scoring runs and comebacks.
In the Sentinel's game of the week, Northern earned a 28-27 decision at East Pennsboro. Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley continued to put up points on Commonwealth opponents, and Carlisle and Big Spring took their swings at unbeaten foes.
Here are the final scores from Week 6 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's Week 7 coverage.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mic-Penn Commonwealth
State College 49, Carlisle 20
Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21
Mid-Penn Keystone
People are also reading…
Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21
Red Land 19, Palmyra 9
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern 28, East Pennsboro 27 (OT)
Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10
Mid-Penn Capital
West Perry 31, Big Spring 14
Nonleague
Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
Commonwealth
Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23
Keystone
Milton Hershey 42, Mifflin County 27 (Thursday)
Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0
Colonial
Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10
Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle-Antrim 23
Liberty
Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13
Susquenita 52, Newport 14