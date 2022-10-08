 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mid-Penn football: Week 7 final scores, coverage recap

  • 0
EP Northern 4.JPG

Northern prepares to take on East Pennsboro in a Mid-Penn Colonial Game Friday night at East Pennsboro High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The local high school football season charged into October with eight games featuring Sentinel-area teams Friday night.

Those contests featured last-minute heroics, scoring runs and comebacks.

In the Sentinel's game of the week, Northern earned a 28-27 decision at East Pennsboro. Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley continued to put up points on Commonwealth opponents, and Carlisle and Big Spring took their swings at unbeaten foes.

Here are the final scores from Week 6 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's Week 7 coverage.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mic-Penn Commonwealth

State College 49, Carlisle 20

Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21

Mid-Penn Keystone

People are also reading…

Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21

Red Land 19, Palmyra 9

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 28, East Pennsboro 27 (OT)

Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 31, Big Spring 14

Mid-Penn Football: Juniata capitalizes on Boiling Springs turnovers for 13-7 nonleague win

Nonleague

Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7

SATURDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23

Pennsylvania high school football scores for Oct. 7

Keystone

Milton Hershey 42, Mifflin County 27 (Thursday)

Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0

Colonial

Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10

Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle-Antrim 23

Liberty

Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13

Susquenita 52, Newport 14

MORE FROM THE SENTINEL

Reagan Eickhoff delivers the final blow in Boiling Springs field hockey's 2-1 OT win over Greenwood
Girls Volleyball Notebook: Trinity wins 7th straight; Northern's Kolivoski breaks digs record
State College field hockey holds off Carlisle's second-half charge, wins 2-0
Gracyn Catalano delivers golden goal; Mechanicsburg field hockey edges Red Land 2-1
Hershey Bears 2022 training camp features new coach, new faces, local ties
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: East Penn's Monica Nguyen wins Mid-Penn 2A girls tennis singles title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News