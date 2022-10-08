Mid-Penn football: Week 7 final scores, coverage recap

The local high school football season charged into October with eight games featuring Sentinel-area teams Friday night.

Those contests featured last-minute heroics, scoring runs and comebacks.

In the Sentinel's game of the week, Northern earned a 28-27 decision at East Pennsboro. Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley continued to put up points on Commonwealth opponents, and Carlisle and Big Spring took their swings at unbeaten foes.

Here are the final scores from Week 6 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's Week 7 coverage.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mic-Penn Commonwealth

State College 49, Carlisle 20

Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21

Red Land 19, Palmyra 9

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 28, East Pennsboro 27 (OT)

Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 31, Big Spring 14

Nonleague

Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7

SATURDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23

Keystone

Milton Hershey 42, Mifflin County 27 (Thursday)

Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0

Colonial

Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10

Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle-Antrim 23

Liberty

Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13

Susquenita 52, Newport 14

MORE FROM THE SENTINEL