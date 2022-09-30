Mid-Penn football Week 6 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The second half of the high school football season is underway.

After a pair of local Thursday night contests, the action continues to ramp up with six games Friday, including a Mid-Penn Capital clash between Trinity and Big Spring in Newville.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

(*indicates a required subscription.)

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 38, Chambersburg 14

Central Dauphin 42, Carlisle 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 13, Mifflin County 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

Hershey 20, Red Land 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 7, Mechanicsburg 3 (half) | live stream

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Greencastle-Antrim 18, Northern 15 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Shippensburg 14, Gettysburg 14 (half) | live stream

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Trinity 17, Big Spring 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

West Perry 28, Boiling Springs, 7 (half)

Nonleague

Susquenita 0, Camp Hill 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

