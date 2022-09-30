Mid-Penn football Week 6 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The second half of the high school football season is underway.
After a pair of local Thursday night contests, the action continues to ramp up with six games Friday, including a Mid-Penn Capital clash between Trinity and Big Spring in Newville.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.
(*indicates a required subscription.)
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 38, Chambersburg 14
Central Dauphin 42, Carlisle 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 13, Mifflin County 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*
Hershey 20, Red Land 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro 7, Mechanicsburg 3 (half) | live stream
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Greencastle-Antrim 18, Northern 15 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Shippensburg 14, Gettysburg 14 (half) | live stream
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Trinity 17, Big Spring 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
West Perry 28, Boiling Springs, 7 (half)
Nonleague
Susquenita 0, Camp Hill 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*