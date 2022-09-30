Mid-Penn football Week 6 final scores, coverage recap

The second half of the high school football season is underway.

Trinity kicked off the back half of the regular season with a complete-game effort in a 38-21 Mid-Penn Capital win at Big Spring in The Sentinel's game of the week.

Elsewhere, Cedar Cliff snapped its two-game skid with a win over Mifflin County in a back-and-forth Keystone clash, Camp Hill earned a nonleague win over Susquenita in the Lions' first game in two weeks, and Mechanicsburg topped East Pennsboro in a defensive Mid-Penn Colonial game.

Here are the final scores from Week 6 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's Week 2 coverage.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 38, Chambersburg 14

Central Dauphin 42, Carlisle 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 28, Mifflin County 14

Hershey 27, Red Land 7

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mechanicsburg 10, East Pennsboro 7

Northern 29, Greencastle-Antrim 18

Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Trinity 38, Big Spring 21

West Perry 54, Boiling Springs, 21

Nonleague

Camp Hill 10, Susquenita 7

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

State College 42, CD East 14

Harrisburg 42, Altoona 0

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt 68, Milton Hershey 22

Lower Dauphin 42, Palmyra 7

Colonial

Susquehanna Township 23, Waynesboro 0

Liberty

Upper Dauphin 56, Halifax 13

Juniata 48, James Buchanan 0

Line Mountain 24, Newport 23

MORE FROM THE SENTINEL