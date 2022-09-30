Mid-Penn football Week 6 final scores, coverage recap

The second half of the high school football season is underway.
Trinity kicked off the back half of the regular season with a complete-game effort in a 38-21 Mid-Penn Capital win at Big Spring in The Sentinel's game of the week.
Elsewhere, Cedar Cliff snapped its two-game skid with a win over Mifflin County in a back-and-forth Keystone clash, Camp Hill earned a nonleague win over Susquenita in the Lions' first game in two weeks, and Mechanicsburg topped East Pennsboro in a defensive Mid-Penn Colonial game.
Here are the final scores from Week 6 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's Week 2 coverage.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 38, Chambersburg 14
Central Dauphin 42, Carlisle 14
People are also reading…
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 28, Mifflin County 14
Hershey 27, Red Land 7
High School Football Highlights: Jones' second-half touchdowns power Cedar Cliff past Mifflin County
Mid-Penn Colonial
Mechanicsburg 10, East Pennsboro 7
Northern 29, Greencastle-Antrim 18
Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Trinity 38, Big Spring 21
West Perry 54, Boiling Springs, 21
Nonleague
Camp Hill 10, Susquenita 7
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
Commonwealth
State College 42, CD East 14
Harrisburg 42, Altoona 0
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt 68, Milton Hershey 22
Lower Dauphin 42, Palmyra 7
Colonial
Susquehanna Township 23, Waynesboro 0
Liberty
Upper Dauphin 56, Halifax 13
Juniata 48, James Buchanan 0
Line Mountain 24, Newport 23