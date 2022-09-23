 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football Week 5 score updates, live streams and coverage links

Boilng Springs' Brodie Hays, center, blocks Gettysburg's Jeremy Drechsler, left, at the line during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.

After a handful of Thursday games, Week 5 of the high school football season ramps up with a bulk of its contests set for Friday night.

Friday's schedule features five contests involving local teams, including the Mid-Penn Capital showdown between Boiling Springs and Trinity at renovated COBO Field.

Following is the list of games with links to live streams where available.

(*indicates a required subscription.)

High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 5 matchups

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13

Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0

Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 10, Chambersburg 7 (half) | live stream*

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt 41, Cedar Cliff 0 (half) | live (radio) stream

Lower Dauphin 21, Red Land 3 (half) | live stream*

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire 34, Big Spring 7 (half) | live stream*

Trinity 13, Boiling Springs 7 (half) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.

