Mid-Penn football Week 5 score updates, live streams and coverage links

After a handful of Thursday games, Week 5 of the high school football season ramps up with a bulk of its contests set for Friday night.
Friday's schedule features five contests involving local teams, including the Mid-Penn Capital showdown between Boiling Springs and Trinity at renovated COBO Field.
Following is the list of games with links to live streams where available.
(*indicates a required subscription.)
THURSDAY'S GAMES
East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13
Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0
Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Carlisle 10, Chambersburg 7 (half) | live stream*
Bishop McDevitt 41, Cedar Cliff 0 (half) | live (radio) stream
Lower Dauphin 21, Red Land 3 (half) | live stream*
Steelton-Highspire 34, Big Spring 7 (half) | live stream*
Trinity 13, Boiling Springs 7 (half) | live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.
MORE FROM THE SENTINEL
Photos: Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn football action
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!