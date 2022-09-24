 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mid-Penn football Week 5 final scores, coverage recap

  • 0
Trinity Boiling Springs 13.JPG

Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

TOUCHDOWN: One, Two, Three, for Max Schlager. Trinity’s jack-of-all-trades completes the touchdown trifecta with a 1-yard burst. Score was set up by an Amil Way INT.

A Friday night filled with high school football punctuated the first day of fall.

Carlisle bounced back from its two-game losing streak to snag a road win at Chambersburg.

Trinity opened its new turf field with a Mid-Penn Capital win over Boiling Springs.

Following is a recap of Friday's games with a look ahead to a pair of contests scheduled for Saturday.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13

Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0

Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

People are also reading…

Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7

Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire 61, Big Spring 7

Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 19, Central Dauphin 8

Altoona 28, CD East 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21

Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata 55, Halifax 0

Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20

Pennsylvania high school football scores for Sept. 23

Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21

Nonleague

West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8

MORE FROM THE SENTINEL

Mechanicsburg boys soccer keeps momentum going with 6-0 win over CD East
State College field hockey outlasts Cumberland Valley 1-0 on Olivia Miller's golden goal
Northern girls soccer passes Colonial test, blanks Boiling Springs 3-0
Field Hockey Notebook: Shake-up in the Keystone; Boiling Springs extends shutout streak
Boiling Springs golf finishes the job, secures 4th straight Capital title in home match
Andrea Nguyen's goal, assist power Cumberland Valley girls soccer to 3-0 win at Red Land
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now; Boiling Springs' Matt McNair scores from 8 yards out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News