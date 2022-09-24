Mid-Penn football Week 5 final scores, coverage recap

A Friday night filled with high school football punctuated the first day of fall.

Carlisle bounced back from its two-game losing streak to snag a road win at Chambersburg.

Trinity opened its new turf field with a Mid-Penn Capital win over Boiling Springs.

Following is a recap of Friday's games with a look ahead to a pair of contests scheduled for Saturday.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13

Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0

Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7

Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire 61, Big Spring 7

Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 19, Central Dauphin 8

Altoona 28, CD East 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21

Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata 55, Halifax 0

Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20

Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21

Nonleague

West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8

