Mid-Penn football Week 5 final scores, coverage recap

A Friday night filled with high school football punctuated the first day of fall.
Carlisle bounced back from its two-game losing streak to snag a road win at Chambersburg.
Trinity opened its new turf field with a Mid-Penn Capital win over Boiling Springs.
Following is a recap of Friday's games with a look ahead to a pair of contests scheduled for Saturday.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13
Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0
Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7
Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7
Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3
Steelton-Highspire 61, Big Spring 7
Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
State College 19, Central Dauphin 8
Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21
Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0
Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20
Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21
West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8
MORE FROM THE SENTINEL
Photos: Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn football action
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!