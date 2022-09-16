Mid-Penn football Week 4 score updates, live streams and coverage links

As the weather chills, the high school football season opens conference play.
Friday's slate features nine Mid-Penn division games for Sentinel-area teams, including the game of the week — Camp Hill at Big Spring — and games featuring undefeated Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro and Shippensburg.
The Sentinel has live coverage from three of Friday's nine local contests.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
THURSDAY'S GAME
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey 21, Cedar Cliff 20
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m. | live stream*
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Cumberland Valley 14, Central Dauphin 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m. | live stream
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Gettysburg, 7 p.m. | live stream*
Mechanicsburg 3, Susquehanna Township 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Shippensburg at Northern (delayed kickoff due to travel issues) | live stream
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Camp Hill at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
West Perry 3, Trinity 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
Bishop McDevitt 49, Palmyra 3 (Thursday)
Mifflin County 28, Lower Dauphin 7 (Thursday)