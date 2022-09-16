Mid-Penn football Week 4 score updates, live streams and coverage links

As the weather chills, the high school football season opens conference play.

Friday's slate features nine Mid-Penn division games for Sentinel-area teams, including the game of the week — Camp Hill at Big Spring — and games featuring undefeated Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro and Shippensburg.

The Sentinel has live coverage from three of Friday's nine local contests.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

THURSDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 21, Cedar Cliff 20

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m. | live stream*

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Cumberland Valley 14, Central Dauphin 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m. | live stream

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Gettysburg, 7 p.m. | live stream*

Mechanicsburg 3, Susquehanna Township 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Shippensburg at Northern (delayed kickoff due to travel issues) | live stream

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Camp Hill at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

West Perry 3, Trinity 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Bishop McDevitt 49, Palmyra 3 (Thursday)

Mifflin County 28, Lower Dauphin 7 (Thursday)

MORE FROM THE SENTINEL