Mid-Penn football Week 4 score updates, live streams and coverage links

Boiling Springs Gettysburg 47.JPG

Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As the weather chills, the high school football season opens conference play.

Friday's slate features nine Mid-Penn division games for Sentinel-area teams, including the game of the week — Camp Hill at Big Spring — and games featuring undefeated Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro and Shippensburg.

The Sentinel has live coverage from three of Friday's nine local contests.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 4 matchups

THURSDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 21, Cedar Cliff 20

High School Football: Hershey stuns Cedar Cliff in 21-20 comeback victory

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m. | live stream*

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Cumberland Valley 14, Central Dauphin 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m. | live stream

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Gettysburg, 7 p.m. | live stream*

Mechanicsburg 3, Susquehanna Township 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Shippensburg at Northern (delayed kickoff due to travel issues) | live stream

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Camp Hill at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

High School Football: Big Spring, Camp Hill meet in Week 4 Capital clash

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

West Perry 3, Trinity 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Bishop McDevitt 49, Palmyra 3 (Thursday)

Mifflin County 28, Lower Dauphin 7 (Thursday)

