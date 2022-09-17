 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football Week 4 final scores, coverage recap

  • Updated
  • 0
Boiling Springs Gettysburg 47.JPG

Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Bulldogs held off the Lions 16-6 in The Sentinel's game of the week.

And then there was one.

With its convincing win over CD East, Cumberland Valley remained the lone undefeated team in Cumberland County through Friday's Mid-Penn football conference openers.

Elsewhere, Gettysburg knocked off previously unbeaten East Pennsboro in its return to Mid-Penn Conference play, Big Spring outlasted Camp Hill in a tight Capital Division battle, handing the Lions their first loss, and Northern bounced back from a two-game losing streak to knock off Shippensburg.

Following is a list of scores from across the Mid-Penn Conference with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

WEEK 4 SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 15

High School Football: Harrisburg races past Carlisle in head coach Calvin Everett's return to the sidelines

Central Dauphin 42, Chambersburg 35 (OT)

State College 55, Altoona 14

Cumberland Valley 45, CD East 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 21, Cedar Cliff 20 (Thursday)

Bishop McDevitt 49, Palmyra 3 (Thursday)

Mifflin County 28, Lower Dauphin 7 (Thursday)

Milton Hershey 35, Red Land 10

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11

Mechanicsburg 34, Susquehanna Township 27

Northern 17, Shippensburg 6

Greencastle 35, Waynesboro 21

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Big Spring 16, Camp Hill 6

Camp Hill football's Noah Doi shares 'no-holds-barred mentality' with older brother Christian

Steelton-Highspire 74, Boiling Springs 30

West Perry 40, Trinity 14

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata 36, Newport 0

Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 7

James Buchanan 27, Halifax 7

Pennsylvania high school football scores for Sept. 16

Nonleague

Line Mountain 26, Marian Catholic 19

