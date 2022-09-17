Mid-Penn football Week 4 final scores, coverage recap

And then there was one.
With its convincing win over CD East, Cumberland Valley remained the lone undefeated team in Cumberland County through Friday's Mid-Penn football conference openers.
Elsewhere, Gettysburg knocked off previously unbeaten East Pennsboro in its return to Mid-Penn Conference play, Big Spring outlasted Camp Hill in a tight Capital Division battle, handing the Lions their first loss, and Northern bounced back from a two-game losing streak to knock off Shippensburg.
Following is a list of scores from across the Mid-Penn Conference with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
WEEK 4 SCORES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 15
Central Dauphin 42, Chambersburg 35 (OT)
State College 55, Altoona 14
Cumberland Valley 45, CD East 14
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey 21, Cedar Cliff 20 (Thursday)
Bishop McDevitt 49, Palmyra 3 (Thursday)
Mifflin County 28, Lower Dauphin 7 (Thursday)
Milton Hershey 35, Red Land 10
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11
Mechanicsburg 34, Susquehanna Township 27
Northern 17, Shippensburg 6
Greencastle 35, Waynesboro 21
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Big Spring 16, Camp Hill 6
Steelton-Highspire 74, Boiling Springs 30
West Perry 40, Trinity 14
Mid-Penn Liberty
Juniata 36, Newport 0
Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 7
James Buchanan 27, Halifax 7
Nonleague
Line Mountain 26, Marian Catholic 19