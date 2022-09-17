Mid-Penn football Week 4 final scores, coverage recap

And then there was one.

With its convincing win over CD East, Cumberland Valley remained the lone undefeated team in Cumberland County through Friday's Mid-Penn football conference openers.

Elsewhere, Gettysburg knocked off previously unbeaten East Pennsboro in its return to Mid-Penn Conference play, Big Spring outlasted Camp Hill in a tight Capital Division battle, handing the Lions their first loss, and Northern bounced back from a two-game losing streak to knock off Shippensburg.

Following is a list of scores from across the Mid-Penn Conference with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

WEEK 4 SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 15

Central Dauphin 42, Chambersburg 35 (OT)

State College 55, Altoona 14

Cumberland Valley 45, CD East 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 21, Cedar Cliff 20 (Thursday)

Bishop McDevitt 49, Palmyra 3 (Thursday)

Mifflin County 28, Lower Dauphin 7 (Thursday)

Milton Hershey 35, Red Land 10

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11

Mechanicsburg 34, Susquehanna Township 27

Northern 17, Shippensburg 6

Greencastle 35, Waynesboro 21

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Big Spring 16, Camp Hill 6

Steelton-Highspire 74, Boiling Springs 30

West Perry 40, Trinity 14

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata 36, Newport 0

Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 7

James Buchanan 27, Halifax 7

Nonleague

Line Mountain 26, Marian Catholic 19

