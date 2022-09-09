 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mid-Penn football Week 3 score updates, live streams and coverage links

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Football 20.JPG

Carlisle's quarterback Louie Shank catches a snap during the first quarter of their season opener game against mechanicsburg on Friday evening, August 26, 2022, at Ken Millen Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The first two weeks of the high school football season flew by, setting the table for an intriguing local Week 3 slate that's scheduled to kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has live coverage from three of Friday's 10 local contests — including a Game of the Week that features Carlisle and William Penn — and plenty of updates planned for games across the midstate.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 14, William Penn 14 (2nd quarter)

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

People are also reading…

High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 3 matchups

Spring-Ford 8, Cumberland Valley 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Red Land 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Gettysburg 14, Boiling Springs 7 (2nd quarter)

Follow Brett Keener (@brett_keener)

Big Spring at Newport, 7 p.m.

Camp Hill 7, Upper Dauphin 6 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Cedar Cliff 16, McCaskey 0 (2nd quarter)

Northern 7, Dover 6 (2nd quarter)

Milton Hershey 8, East Pennsboro 7 (2nd quarter)

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Spring Grove 7, Shippensburg 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream

(Saturday) Trinity at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

More from Sentinel Sports

Daud Mohamed's hat trick helps Carlisle earn 1st win and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes
Carlisle field hockey erupts for 4 goals in fourth quarter, tops Big Spring 5-0
Cumberland Valley rolls past Chambersburg, Boiling Springs' bounty of goals and other field hockey notes from Thursday
Putt's PK keys Mechanicsburg victory and other Cumberland County girls soccer notes from Thursday
Boiling Springs buckles down, Mechanicsburg collects 3rd win and other girls volleyball notes from Thursday
Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Bishop McDevitt in Mid-Penn Capital match
Brandon Kulp's golden goal and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes from Tuesday
Northern girls soccer continues early season surge with 3-0 win over Getttysburg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Porsche calls off F1 collaboration with Red Bull

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News