Mid-Penn football Week 3 score updates, live streams and coverage links

The first two weeks of the high school football season flew by, setting the table for an intriguing local Week 3 slate that's scheduled to kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has live coverage from three of Friday's 10 local contests — including a Game of the Week that features Carlisle and William Penn — and plenty of updates planned for games across the midstate.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 14, William Penn 14 (2nd quarter)

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Spring-Ford 8, Cumberland Valley 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Red Land 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Gettysburg 14, Boiling Springs 7 (2nd quarter)

Follow Brett Keener (@brett_keener)

Big Spring at Newport, 7 p.m.

Camp Hill 7, Upper Dauphin 6 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Cedar Cliff 16, McCaskey 0 (2nd quarter)

Northern 7, Dover 6 (2nd quarter)

Milton Hershey 8, East Pennsboro 7 (2nd quarter)

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Spring Grove 7, Shippensburg 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream

(Saturday) Trinity at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

