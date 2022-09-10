Mid-Penn football Week 3 final scores, coverage recap

Friday's high school football games featured close calls, nail-biting finishes and back-and-forth offense across the midstate.

Locally, Cumberland Valley, Shippensburg, East Pennsboro and Camp Hill all kept their unbeaten records intact while Big Spring and Red Land picked up their seasons' first victories.

Following is a list of scores across the Mid-Penn Conference with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

LOCAL SCORES

William Penn 54, Carlisle 47

Cumberland Valley 28, Spring-Ford 16

Red Land 16, Mechanicsburg 15

Gettysburg 35, Boiling Springs 20

Big Spring 47, Newport 0

Cedar Cliff 44, McCaskey 0

Dover 29, Northern 28

East Pennsboro 17, Milton Hershey 8

Shippensburg 21, Spring Grove 14

Camp Hill 26, Upper Dauphin 12

Trinity at Wyomissing (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Altoona 38, Mifflin County 0

Central Dauphin East 34, Northeastern 7

Coatesville 34, Central Dauphin 28

Chambersburg 17, Waynesboro 0

Bishop McDevitt 56, La Salle 7

State College 45, Hollidaysburg 3

Dallastown 44, Hershey 30

Elizabethtown 41, Lower Dauphin 28

Donegal 30, Palmyra 13

Greencastle-Antrim 35, Delone Catholic 0

West Perry 24, Juniata 0

Biglerville 21, James Buchanan 14

Tri-Valley 35, Line Mountain 28

Schuylkill Valley 31, Susquenita 13

Halifax 53, Hancock (MD) 0

Manheim Township at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

More from Sentinel Sports