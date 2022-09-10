 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mid-Penn football Week 3 final scores, coverage recap

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Football 20.JPG

Carlisle's quarterback Louie Shank catches a snap during the first quarter of their season opener game against mechanicsburg on Friday evening, August 26, 2022, at Ken Millen Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Friday's high school football games featured close calls, nail-biting finishes and back-and-forth offense across the midstate.

Locally, Cumberland Valley, Shippensburg, East Pennsboro and Camp Hill all kept their unbeaten records intact while Big Spring and Red Land picked up their seasons' first victories.

Following is a list of scores across the Mid-Penn Conference with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

LOCAL SCORES

William Penn football edges Carlisle in 54-47 offensive slugfest
Carlisle's Carson Swartz finds success, balance on football field and golf course

William Penn 54, Carlisle 47

Cumberland Valley 28, Spring-Ford 16

Red Land 16, Mechanicsburg 15

Gettysburg 35, Boiling Springs 20

High School Football Highlights: Grant Hall's 4 touchdowns paces Big Spring past Newport

Big Spring 47, Newport 0 

Cedar Cliff 44, McCaskey 0

People are also reading…

Dover 29, Northern 28 

East Pennsboro 17, Milton Hershey 8

East Pennsboro football improves to 3-0 with 17-8 win over Milton Hershey

Shippensburg 21, Spring Grove 14

Camp Hill 26, Upper Dauphin 12

Trinity at Wyomissing (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Altoona 38, Mifflin County 0

Central Dauphin East 34, Northeastern 7

Coatesville 34, Central Dauphin 28

Chambersburg 17, Waynesboro 0

Bishop McDevitt 56, La Salle 7

State College 45, Hollidaysburg 3

Dallastown 44, Hershey 30

Elizabethtown 41, Lower Dauphin 28

Donegal 30, Palmyra 13

Greencastle-Antrim 35, Delone Catholic 0

West Perry 24, Juniata 0

Biglerville 21, James Buchanan 14

Tri-Valley 35, Line Mountain 28

Schuylkill Valley 31, Susquenita 13

Halifax 53, Hancock (MD) 0

Manheim Township at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

More from Sentinel Sports

Daud Mohamed's hat trick helps Carlisle earn 1st win and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes
Carlisle field hockey erupts for 4 goals in fourth quarter, tops Big Spring 5-0
Cumberland Valley rolls past Chambersburg, Boiling Springs' bounty of goals and other field hockey notes from Thursday
Putt's PK keys Mechanicsburg victory and other Cumberland County girls soccer notes from Thursday
Boiling Springs buckles down, Mechanicsburg collects 3rd win and other girls volleyball notes from Thursday
Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Bishop McDevitt in Mid-Penn Capital match
Brandon Kulp's golden goal and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes from Tuesday
Northern girls soccer continues early season surge with 3-0 win over Getttysburg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sam Stoner's late TD pass lifts William Penn over Carlisle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News