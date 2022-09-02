Mid-Penn football Week 2 score updates, live streams and coverage links

The 2022 high school football regular season continues Friday with 10 games involving Sentinel-area teams set for 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has live coverage from the Little Brown Jug game between Big Spring and Shippensburg, as well as the nonleague clash between Cedar Cliff and Mechanicsburg.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7 p.m. | live stream

Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)

Mechanicsburg 7, Cedar Cliff 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Governor Mifflin at Carlisle, 7 p.m. | live stream

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley 7, Central York 6 (1st quarter) | live stream*

Camp Hill at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at Northern, 7 p.m. | live stream

Northeastern at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Roman Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m. | live stream*

More from Sentinel Sports