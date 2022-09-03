 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football Week 2 final scores, coverage recap

Shippensburg Cedar Cliff Football 1

Shippensburg takes to the field before the start of their game against Cedar Cliff in a District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal game Friday night at Shippensburg's Memorial Park.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

Six Cumberland County teams remained unbeaten with Week 2 victories Friday night.

Shippensburg defeated Big Spring to retain its claim to the Little Brown Jug. Joining the Greyhounds with 2-0 records were Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and East Pennsboro.

Here are the final scores from Friday night's games, as well as links to The Sentinel's Week 2 coverage.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Shippensburg 35, Big Spring 21 (final)

Carlisle 48, Governor Mifflin 14

Boiling Springs 44, Bermudian Springs 7

Cumberland Valley 35, Central York 33

Cumberland Valley improves to 2-0 and other high school football notes from Friday's games

Camp Hill 20, York Catholic 17

East Pennsboro 27, Palmyra 7

Chambersburg 23, Northern 16

Cedar Cliff 16, Mechanicsburg 7

High School Football: Cedar Cliff overcomes slow start to top Mechanicsburg 16-7

Northeastern 18. Red Land 10

Roman Catholic 41, Trinity 14

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

New Oxford 28, Gettysburg 14

Wilson 17, Central Dauphin 10

Greencastle Antrim 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7

West Perry 55, Newport 0

Altoona 35, Taylor Allderdice 14

Lower Dauphin 17, Twin Valley 14

Midd-West 48, Halifax 14

Mifflin County 35, Shikellamy 13

State College 32, Downingtown East 31

Waynesboro 13, Hershey 7

Westinghouse 39, Steel-High 18

Selinsgrove 17, Juniata 14

Danville 52, Line Mountain 0

Susquenita 42, Biglerville 0

Upper Dauphin 49, Shenandoah Valley 8

