Mid-Penn football Week 2 final scores, coverage recap

Six Cumberland County teams remained unbeaten with Week 2 victories Friday night.
Shippensburg defeated Big Spring to retain its claim to the Little Brown Jug. Joining the Greyhounds with 2-0 records were Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and East Pennsboro.
Here are the final scores from Friday night's games, as well as links to The Sentinel's Week 2 coverage.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Shippensburg 35, Big Spring 21 (final)
Carlisle 48, Governor Mifflin 14
Boiling Springs 44, Bermudian Springs 7
Cumberland Valley 35, Central York 33
Camp Hill 20, York Catholic 17
East Pennsboro 27, Palmyra 7
Chambersburg 23, Northern 16
Cedar Cliff 16, Mechanicsburg 7
Northeastern 18. Red Land 10
Roman Catholic 41, Trinity 14
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
New Oxford 28, Gettysburg 14
Wilson 17, Central Dauphin 10
Greencastle Antrim 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7
West Perry 55, Newport 0
Altoona 35, Taylor Allderdice 14
Lower Dauphin 17, Twin Valley 14
Midd-West 48, Halifax 14
Mifflin County 35, Shikellamy 13
State College 32, Downingtown East 31
Waynesboro 13, Hershey 7
Westinghouse 39, Steel-High 18
Selinsgrove 17, Juniata 14
Danville 52, Line Mountain 0
Susquenita 42, Biglerville 0
Upper Dauphin 49, Shenandoah Valley 8