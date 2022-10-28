 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Football: Week 10 score updates, live streams and live coverage

Mechanicsburg Football 1.JPG

Mechanicsburg takes on Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial game on Thursday night at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Shank scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Thundering Herd in a wild 54-47 loss in York Friday.

The high school football's regular season has reached it dramatic conclusion with a slew of Week 10 games.

The nine-game slate includes The Sentinel's Game of the Week — Northern at Mechanicsburg — as well as Carlisle's trip to Central Dauphin East with the Herd hoping to clinch a district playoff berth with a win. The Sentinel will have live coverage from both games, as well as the Mid-Penn Capital clash between Boiling Springs and Camp Hill.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

(*indicates a required subscription.)

Mid-Penn football standings through Week 9

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East 14, Carlisle 14 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Cumberland Valley 27, Altoona 6 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 24, Milton Hershey 7  (2nd quarter)| live stream*

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 3, Waynesboro 0 (half) | live stream

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mechanicsburg 7, Northern 0 (half) | live stream

Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)

Shippensburg 19, Waynesboro 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill 14, Boiling Springs 14 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Nonleague

Trinity at Halifax, 7 p.m.

