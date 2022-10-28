Mid-Penn Football: Week 10 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The high school football's regular season has reached it dramatic conclusion with a slew of Week 10 games.
The nine-game slate includes The Sentinel's Game of the Week — Northern at Mechanicsburg — as well as Carlisle's trip to Central Dauphin East with the Herd hoping to clinch a district playoff berth with a win. The Sentinel will have live coverage from both games, as well as the Mid-Penn Capital clash between Boiling Springs and Camp Hill.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.
(*indicates a required subscription.)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
CD East 14, Carlisle 14 (2nd quarter) | live stream*
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
Cumberland Valley 27, Altoona 6 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 24, Milton Hershey 7 (2nd quarter)| live stream*
Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro 3, Waynesboro 0 (half) | live stream
GAME OF THE WEEK
Mechanicsburg 7, Northern 0 (half) | live stream
Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)
Shippensburg 19, Waynesboro 7 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill 14, Boiling Springs 14 (2nd quarter) | live stream*
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Nonleague
Trinity at Halifax, 7 p.m.