Mid-Penn Football: Week 10 final scores, coverage recap

The high school football's regular season has reached it dramatic conclusion with a slew of Week 10 games.
Northern defeated Mechanicsburg in The Sentinel's game of the week, taking control in the second half and carrying the momentum to the doorstep of the district playoffs.
Elsewhere, Carlisle charged back from a 14-0 deficit at CD East to unofficially clinch a playoff berth of its own, Boiling Springs ended its regular season with a win at Camp Hill, and Cumberland Valley cruised to a win over Altoona.
Here are the final scores from Week 8 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 27, CD East 14
Cumberland Valley 37, Altoona 6
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County 41, Red Land 7
Cedar Cliff 38, Milton Hershey 14
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10 (2OT)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Northern 21, Mechanicsburg 14
Greencastle-Antrim 42, Shippensburg 26
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 28
Nonleague
Trinity 55, Halifax 14
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
Commonwealth
State College 36, Chambersburg 7
Central Dauphin at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
Keystone
Hershey 17, Palmyra 7
Bishop McDevitt 68, Lower Dauphin 14
Colonial
Gettysburg 23, Susquehanna Township 16
Capital
West Perry at Steelton-Highspire (Saturday, noon)
Liberty
Upper Dauphin 25, Line Mountain 14
Juniata 19, Susquenita 3
Newport 17, James Buchanan 12