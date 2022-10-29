 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Football: Week 10 final scores, coverage recap

  • Updated
  • 0
Mechanicsburg Football 1.JPG

Mechanicsburg takes on Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial game on Thursday night at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Hargrove's three touchdowns helped the Herd erase an early 14-0 deficit in their regular-season finale.

The high school football's regular season has reached it dramatic conclusion with a slew of Week 10 games.

Northern defeated Mechanicsburg in The Sentinel's game of the week, taking control in the second half and carrying the momentum to the doorstep of the district playoffs.

Elsewhere, Carlisle charged back from a 14-0 deficit at CD East to unofficially clinch a playoff berth of its own, Boiling Springs ended its regular season with a win at Camp Hill, and Cumberland Valley cruised to a win over Altoona.

Here are the final scores from Week 8 games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 27, CD East 14

Carlisle football shows resiliency, scores 27 unanswered to top CD East in regular-season finale

Cumberland Valley 37, Altoona 6

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County 41, Red Land 7

Cedar Cliff 38, Milton Hershey 14

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10 (2OT)

GAME OF THE WEEK

Northern 21, Mechanicsburg 14

Greencastle-Antrim 42, Shippensburg 26

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 28

Boiling Springs football ends regular season with 35-28 win over Camp Hill

Nonleague

Trinity 55, Halifax 14

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

State College 36, Chambersburg 7

Central Dauphin at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Keystone

Hershey 17, Palmyra 7

Bishop McDevitt 68, Lower Dauphin 14

Colonial

Gettysburg 23, Susquehanna Township 16

Capital

West Perry at Steelton-Highspire (Saturday, noon)

Liberty

Upper Dauphin 25, Line Mountain 14

Juniata 19, Susquenita 3

Newport 17, James Buchanan 12

