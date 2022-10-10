 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football standings through Week 7

EP Northern 1.JPG

East Pennsboro head coach John Denniston, center, gets his team ready to take on Northern in a Mid-Penn Colonial Game Friday night at East Pennsboro High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played through Oct. 8.

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF   PA  
 State College       4-0     7-0 284  104
 Harrisburg     4-0    5-1  220  56
 Cumberland Valley     3-1     6-1  226  155
 Altoona     2-2    5-2 192  157
 Central Dauphin      2-2    2-5  170  190
 Carlisle     1-3    3-4 159  224
 Chambersburg     0-4    2-5  140  179
 CD East      0-4     2-5  129  215

Keystone Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
 Bishop McDevitt    4-0   5-2  195 58
 Hershey     3-1   3-4 127 200
 Lower Dauphin    2-2   4-3  166 117
 Cedar Cliff    2-2   4-3  149 139
 Mifflin County     2-2   4-3 132 135
 Milton Hershey     2-2    4-3 154 168
 Red Land     1-3   2-5  71 198
 Palmyra     0-4   1-6  53 187

Colonial Division 

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Gettysburg     4-0    6-1153 97
  Northern     3-1    4-3183121
  Shippensburg     2-2    5-2 152102 
  Susquehanna Twp.     2-2     4-3 156117
  Mechanicsburg     2-2    2-5 90122
  Greencastle-Antrim      1-3    4-3 201138
  East Pennsboro      1-3     4-3 153107 
  Waynesboro     1-3    2-5 71159

Capital Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Steel-High    4-0    5-1 245 110
  West Perry    3-0    7-0 238  58
  Big Spring    1-2    2-5 139 199
  Camp Hill      1-2         5-2 125  130 
  Trinity    2-1    3-4 141 158
  Boiling Springs    0-3    2-5 202 227
  Middletown    ---     ---  --  --

Liberty Division

 Team   Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Upper Dauphin    4-0   5-2 290 129
  Juniata    3-0   5-2 186  55
  Susquenita    2-1   3-4162 141
  Line Mountain    2-1   3-4155 218
  James Buchanan      1-2   3-4 98 225 
  Halifax    0-4   1-6 106 277
  Newport    0-4   0-7 64 298

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Keystone

Milton Hershey 42, Mifflin County 27 (Thursday)

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Commonwealth

Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23

State College 49, Carlisle 20

Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21

Keystone

Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21

Red Land 19, Palmyra 9

Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0

Colonial

Northern 28, East Pennsboro 27 (OT)

Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10

Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10

Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle-Antrim 23

Capital

West Perry 31, Big Spring 14

Liberty

Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13

Susquenita 52, Newport 14

Upper Dauphin 72, James Buchanan 13

Nonleague

Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg 52, CD East 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire 71, Camp Hill 20

FRIDAY'S LOCAL SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Northern at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

