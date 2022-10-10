Mid-Penn football standings through Week 7

A look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played through Oct. 8.
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|State College
|4-0
|7-0
|284
|104
|Harrisburg
|4-0
|5-1
|220
|56
|Cumberland Valley
|3-1
|6-1
|226
|155
|Altoona
|2-2
|5-2
|192
|157
|Central Dauphin
|2-2
|2-5
|170
|190
|Carlisle
|1-3
|3-4
|159
|224
|Chambersburg
|0-4
|2-5
|140
|179
|CD East
|0-4
|2-5
|129
|215
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Bishop McDevitt
|4-0
|5-2
|195
|58
|Hershey
|3-1
|3-4
|127
|200
|Lower Dauphin
|2-2
|4-3
|166
|117
|Cedar Cliff
|2-2
|4-3
|149
|139
|Mifflin County
|2-2
|4-3
|132
|135
|Milton Hershey
|2-2
|4-3
|154
|168
|Red Land
|1-3
|2-5
|71
|198
|Palmyra
|0-4
|1-6
|53
|187
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Gettysburg
|4-0
|6-1
|153
|97
|Northern
|3-1
|4-3
|183
|121
|Shippensburg
|2-2
|5-2
|152
|102
|Susquehanna Twp.
|2-2
|4-3
|156
|117
|Mechanicsburg
|2-2
|2-5
|90
|122
|Greencastle-Antrim
|1-3
|4-3
|201
|138
|East Pennsboro
|1-3
|4-3
|153
|107
|Waynesboro
|1-3
|2-5
|71
|159
Capital Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Steel-High
|4-0
|5-1
|245
|110
|West Perry
|3-0
|7-0
|238
|58
|Big Spring
|1-2
|2-5
|139
|199
|Camp Hill
|1-2
|5-2
|125
|130
|Trinity
|2-1
|3-4
|141
|158
|Boiling Springs
|0-3
|2-5
|202
|227
|Middletown
|---
|---
|--
|--
Liberty Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Upper Dauphin
|4-0
|5-2
|290
|129
|Juniata
|3-0
|5-2
|186
|55
|Susquenita
|2-1
|3-4
|162
|141
|Line Mountain
|2-1
|3-4
|155
|218
|James Buchanan
|1-2
|3-4
|98
|225
|Halifax
|0-4
|1-6
|106
|277
|Newport
|0-4
|0-7
|64
|298
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Keystone
Milton Hershey 42, Mifflin County 27 (Thursday)
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Commonwealth
Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23
State College 49, Carlisle 20
Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21
Keystone
Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21
Red Land 19, Palmyra 9
Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0
Colonial
Northern 28, East Pennsboro 27 (OT)
Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10
Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10
Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle-Antrim 23
Capital
West Perry 31, Big Spring 14
Liberty
Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13
Susquenita 52, Newport 14
Upper Dauphin 72, James Buchanan 13
Nonleague
Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg 52, CD East 0
Mid-Penn Capital
Steelton-Highspire 71, Camp Hill 20
FRIDAY'S LOCAL SCHEDULE
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Northern at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.