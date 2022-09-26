Mid-Penn football standings through Sept. 24

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played through Week 5 of the 2022 season.
Mid-Penn Conference Standings Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Harrisburg 2-0 3-1 126 56 State College 2-0 4-1 193 70 Cumberland Valley 1-1 4-1 153 120 Altoona 1-1 4-1 165 92 Carlisle 1-1 3-2 125 133 Central Dauphin 1-1 1-4 107 141 CD East 0-2 2-3 115 121 Chambersburg 0-2 2-3 103 114 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Mifflin County 2-0 4-1 91 65 Bishop McDevitt 2-0 3-2 167 36 Hershey 2-0 2-3 100 123 Milton Hershey 1-1 3-2 90 73 Lower Dauphin 1-1 3-2 103 86 Cedar Cliff 0-2 2-3 97 104 Palmyra 0-2 1-4 37 126 Red Land 0-2 1-4 45 162 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Gettysburg 2-0 4-1 115 73 Greencastle-Antrim 1-1 4-1 164 71 Shippensburg 1-1 4-1 124 75 East Pennsboro 1-1 4-1 119 69 Northern 1-1 2-3 116 76 Waynesboro 1-1 2-3 61 115 Mechanicsburg 1-1 1-4 70 101 Susquehanna Twp. 0-2 2-3 95 94 Capital Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Steel-High 2-0 3-1 174 90 West Perry 1-0 5-0 154 20 Big Spring 1-1 2-3 104 130 Camp Hill 1-1 4-1 95 52 Trinity 1-1 2-3 103 137 Boiling Springs 0-2 2-3 174 160 Middletown --- --- -- -- Liberty Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Juniata 2-0 3-2 125 48 Upper Dauphin 2-0 2-3 162 103 James Buchanan 1-0 3-2 85 105 Susquenita 1-1 2-3 103 117 Line Mountain 0-1 1-4 88 182 Halifax 0-2 1-4 80 178 Newport 0-2 0-5 27 222 THURSDAY'S SCORES
East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13
Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0
Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7
State College 19, Central Dauphin 8
Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7
Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3
Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21
Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0
Steelton-Highspire 61, Big Spring 7
Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14
Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20
Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21
West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Harrisburg 30, Cumberland Valley 14
Waynesboro 13, Northern 10
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Susquenita at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn football photos: Scenes from Trinity's win over Boiling Springs
Trinity's Mike Johnson, front, intercepts a pass intended for Boiling Spring's Blake Delevan during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's student section cheers for the extra point during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jacob Ness, center, makes the tackle against Boiling Springs' Blake Delevan during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Caleb Wray, center, gets sacked during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs at COBO field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawana, left, out runs Boiling Springs' Marcus Boyle to pick up a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawana, center, looks for an open lane during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Liam Fisher, front, forces a fumble from Trinity's Tanie Young during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Trey McCardell, center, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Trinity's Trey Weiand, right, and Tanie Young, back, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Collin Morrow, right, grabs an ankle to make the tackle against Boiling Springs' Logan Gelbaugh during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, runs the ball into the end zone to score a touch down during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Matthew McNair breaks a tackle from Trinity's Caleb Wray after recovering a fumble during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School Marching Band entertains the crowd on Friday night at COBO Field before their Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity prepares to take on Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Capital game at COBO Field Friday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!