 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Penn football standings through Sept. 23

  • 0
Mechanicsburg Football 5.JPG

Mechanicsburg takes on Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial game on Thursday night at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played Friday, Sept. 23.

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF   PA  
 State College       2-0     4-1 193  70
 Cumberland Valley     1-0     4-0  139  90
 Harrisburg     1-0    2-1  96  42
 Altoona     1-1    4-1 165  92
 Carlisle     1-1     3-2 125 133
 Central Dauphin      1-1    1-4  107 141
 CD East      0-2     2-3  115  121
 Chambersburg     0-2    2-3  103  114

People are also reading…

Keystone Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
 Mifflin County     2-0   4-1 91 65
 Bishop McDevitt    2-0   3-2  167 36
 Hershey     2-0   2-3 100 123
 Milton Hershey     1-1    3-2 90 73
 Lower Dauphin    1-1   3-2  103  86
 Cedar Cliff    0-2   2-3  97 104
 Palmyra     0-2   1-4  37 126
 Red Land     0-2   1-4  45 162

Colonial Division 

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Gettysburg     2-0    4-1115 73
  Northern     1-0    2-2 106 63
  Greencastle-Antrim      1-1    4-1164 71
  Shippensburg     1-1    4-1 124 75 
  East Pennsboro      1-1     4-1 119 69 
  Mechanicsburg     1-1    1-4 70101
  Waynesboro     0-1    1-3 48105
  Susquehanna Twp.     0-2     2-3 95 94

Capital Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Steel-High    2-0    3-1 174  90
  West Perry    1-0    5-0 154  20
  Big Spring    1-1    2-3 104 130
  Camp Hill      1-1         4-1  95   52 
  Trinity    1-1    2-3 103 137
  Boiling Springs    0-2    2-3 174 160
  Middletown    ---     ---  --  --

Liberty Division

 Team   Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Juniata    2-0   3-2 125  48
  Upper Dauphin    2-0   2-3 162 103
  James Buchanan      1-0    3-2 85 105 
  Susquenita    1-1   2-3103 117
  Line Mountain    0-1   1-4 88 182
  Halifax    0-2   1-4 80178
  Newport    0-2   0-5 27 222

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13

Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0

Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7

State College 19, Central Dauphin 8

Altoona 28, CD East 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7

Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3

Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21

Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire 61, Big Spring 7

Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata 55, Halifax 0

Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20

Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21

Nonleague

West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Susquenita at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now; Boiling Springs' Matt McNair scores from 8 yards out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News