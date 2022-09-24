Mid-Penn football standings through Sept. 23

Sentinel Staff
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played Friday, Sept. 23.
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| State College
| 2-0
| 4-1
| 193
| 70
| Cumberland Valley
| 1-0
| 4-0
| 139
| 90
| Harrisburg
| 1-0
| 2-1
| 96
| 42
| Altoona
| 1-1
| 4-1
| 165
| 92
| Carlisle
| 1-1
| 3-2
| 125
| 133
| Central Dauphin
| 1-1
| 1-4
| 107
| 141
| CD East
| 0-2
| 2-3
| 115
| 121
| Chambersburg
| 0-2
| 2-3
| 103
| 114
Keystone Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| Mifflin County
| 2-0
| 4-1
| 91
| 65
| Bishop McDevitt
| 2-0
| 3-2
| 167
| 36
| Hershey
| 2-0
| 2-3
| 100
| 123
| Milton Hershey
| 1-1
| 3-2
| 90
| 73
| Lower Dauphin
| 1-1
| 3-2
| 103
| 86
| Cedar Cliff
| 0-2
| 2-3
| 97
| 104
| Palmyra
| 0-2
| 1-4
| 37
| 126
| Red Land
| 0-2
| 1-4
| 45
| 162
Colonial Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| Gettysburg
| 2-0
| 4-1
|115
| 73
| Northern
| 1-0
| 2-2
| 106
| 63
| Greencastle-Antrim
| 1-1
| 4-1
|164
| 71
| Shippensburg
| 1-1
| 4-1
| 124
| 75
| East Pennsboro
| 1-1
| 4-1
| 119
| 69
| Mechanicsburg
| 1-1
| 1-4
| 70
|101
| Waynesboro
| 0-1
| 1-3
| 48
|105
| Susquehanna Twp.
| 0-2
| 2-3
| 95
| 94
Capital Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| Steel-High
| 2-0
| 3-1
| 174
| 90
| West Perry
| 1-0
| 5-0
| 154
| 20
| Big Spring
| 1-1
| 2-3
| 104
| 130
| Camp Hill
| 1-1
| 4-1
| 95
| 52
| Trinity
| 1-1
| 2-3
| 103
| 137
| Boiling Springs
| 0-2
| 2-3
| 174
| 160
| Middletown
| ---
| ---
| --
| --
Liberty Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| Juniata
| 2-0
| 3-2
| 125
| 48
| Upper Dauphin
| 2-0
| 2-3
| 162
| 103
| James Buchanan
| 1-0
| 3-2
| 85
| 105
| Susquenita
| 1-1
| 2-3
|103
| 117
| Line Mountain
| 0-1
| 1-4
| 88
| 182
| Halifax
| 0-2
| 1-4
| 80
|178
| Newport
| 0-2
| 0-5
| 27
| 222
THURSDAY'S SCORES
East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle 13
Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0
Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7
State College 19, Central Dauphin 8
Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7
Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3
Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21
Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0
Steelton-Highspire 61, Big Spring 7
Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14
Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20
Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21
West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Susquenita at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn football photos: Scenes from Trinity's win over Boiling Springs
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!