Mid-Penn football standings through Sept. 16

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played Friday, Sept. 16.
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Cumberland Valley
|1-0
|4-0
|139
|90
|State College
|1-0
|3-1
|174
|62
|Harrisburg
|1-0
|2-1
|96
|42
|Central Dauphin
|1-0
|1-3
|99
|122
|Altoona
|0-1
|3-1
|137
|78
|Carlisle
|0-1
|2-2
|107
|126
|CD East
|0-1
|2-2
|101
|93
|Chambersburg
|0-1
|2-2
|96
|96
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Mifflin County
|1-0
|3-1
|77
|65
|Milton Hershey
|1-0
|3-1
|69
|45
|Bishop McDevitt
|1-0
|2-2
|119
|29
|Hershey
|1-0
|1-3
|72
|102
|Lower Dauphin
|0-1
|2-2
|54
|83
|Cedar Cliff
|0-1
|2-2
|90
|56
|Palmyra
|0-1
|1-3
|37
|112
|Red Land
|0-1
|1-3
|42
|113
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Greencastle-Antrim
|1-0
|4-0
|151
|41
|Gettysburg
|1-0
|3-1
|101
|73
|Northern
|1-0
|2-2
|106
|63
|Mechanicsburg
|1-0
|1-3
|70
|87
|Shippensburg
|0-1
|3-1
|90
|62
|East Pennsboro
|0-1
|3-1
|89
|56
|Susquehanna Twp.
|0-1
|2-2
|82
|60
|Waynesboro
|0-1
|1-3
|48
|105
Capital Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|West Perry
|1-0
|4-0
|154
|20
|Steel-High
|1-0
|2-1
|113
|83
|Big Spring
|1-0
|2-2
|97
|69
|Camp Hill
|0-1
|3-0
|95
|52
|Boiling Springs
|0-1
|2-2
|160
|134
|Trinity
|0-1
|1-3
|77
|123
|Middletown
|---
|---
|--
|--
Liberty Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|James Buchanan
|1-0
|3-1
|77
|54
|Juniata
|1-0
|2-2
|70
|48
|Upper Dauphin
|1-0
|1-3
|121
|83
|Line Mountain
|0-0
|1-3
|67
|147
|Susquenita
|0-1
|1-3
|68
|96
|Halifax
|0-1
|1-3
|80
|123
|Newport
|0-1
|0-4
|7
|181
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 15
Central Dauphin 42, Chambersburg 35
State College 55, Altoona 14
Cumberland Valley 45, CD East 14
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey 35, Red Land 10
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11
Mechanicsburg 34, Susquehanna Township 27
Northern 17, Shippensburg 6
Greencastle 35, Waynesboro 21
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring 16, Camp Hill 6
Steelton-Highspire 74, Boiling Springs 30
West Perry 40, Trinity 14
Mid-Penn Liberty
Juniata 36, Newport 0
Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 7
James Buchanan 27, Halifax 7
Nonleague
Line Mountain 26, Marian Catholic 19
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.