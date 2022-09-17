 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football standings through Sept. 16

Scicchitano_HSFootball_(7).JPG

Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich talks with his players during a timeout in the first half of Friday's Mid-Penn Capital football game against Camp Hill in Newville.

 Carmine Scicchitano, for The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played Friday, Sept. 16.

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF   PA  
 Cumberland Valley       1-0     4-0 139  90
 State College      1-0     3-1  174  62
 Harrisburg     1-0    2-1  96  42
 Central Dauphin      1-0    1-3  99 122
 Altoona     0-1    3-1 137  78
 Carlisle     0-1     2-2 107 126
 CD East      0-1     2-2  101  93
 Chambersburg     0-1    2-2  96  96

Keystone Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
 Mifflin County     1-0   3-1 77 65
 Milton Hershey     1-0    3-1 69 45
 Bishop McDevitt    1-0   2-2  119 29
 Hershey     1-0   1-3 72 102
 Lower Dauphin    0-1   2-2  54 83
 Cedar Cliff    0-1   2-2  90 56
 Palmyra     0-1   1-3  37 112
 Red Land     0-1   1-3  42 113

Colonial Division 

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Greencastle-Antrim      1-0     4-0151 41
  Gettysburg     1-0    3-1101 73
  Northern     1-0    2-2 106 63
  Mechanicsburg     1-0    1-3 70 87
  Shippensburg     0-1    3-1 90 62 
  East Pennsboro      0-1     3-1 89 56 
  Susquehanna Twp.     0-1     2-2 82 60
  Waynesboro     0-1    1-3 48105

Capital Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  West Perry    1-0    4-0 154  20
  Steel-High    1-0    2-1 113  83
  Big Spring    1-0    2-2  97  69
  Camp Hill      0-1         3-0  95   52 
  Boiling Springs    0-1    2-2 160 134
  Trinity    0-1    1-3  77 123
  Middletown    ---     ---  --  --

Liberty Division

 Team   Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  James Buchanan      1-0    3-1 77 54 
  Juniata    1-0   2-2 70 48
  Upper Dauphin    1-0   1-3 121 83
  Line Mountain    0-0   1-3 67147
  Susquenita    0-1   1-3 68 96
  Halifax    0-1   1-3 80123
  Newport    0-1   0-4  7181

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn football Week 4 final scores, coverage recap

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 15

Central Dauphin 42, Chambersburg 35

State College 55, Altoona 14

Cumberland Valley 45, CD East 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey 35, Red Land 10

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11

Mechanicsburg 34, Susquehanna Township 27

Northern 17, Shippensburg 6

Greencastle 35, Waynesboro 21

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 16, Camp Hill 6

Steelton-Highspire 74, Boiling Springs 30

West Perry 40, Trinity 14

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata 36, Newport 0

Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 7

James Buchanan 27, Halifax 7

Nonleague

Line Mountain 26, Marian Catholic 19

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.

Watch Now: Big Spring football tops Camp Hill in Week 4

