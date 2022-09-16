Mid-Penn football standings through Sept. 15

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played Sept. 15.
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
Altoona
| 0-0
3-0
123
23
| Cumberland Valley
| 0-0
| 3-0
| 94
| 76
| State College
| 0-0
| 3-0
| 119
| 48
| Carlisle
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 92
| 82
| CD East
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 87
| 48
| Chambersburg
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 61
| 54
| Harrisburg
| 0-0
| 1-1
| 52
| 27
| Central Dauphin
| 0-0
| 0-3
| 57
| 87
Keystone Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| Bishop McDevitt
| 1-0
| 2-2
| 119
| 29
| Hershey
| 1-0
| 1-3
| 72
| 102
| Mifflin County
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 49
| 58
| Milton Hershey
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 34
| 35
| Lower Dauphin
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 47
| 55
| Red Land
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 32
| 78
| Cedar Cliff
| 0-1
| 2-2
| 90
| 56
| Palmyra
| 0-1
| 1-3
| 37
| 112
Colonial Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| East Pennsboro
| 0-0
| 3-0
| 78
| 29
| Greencastle-Antrim
| 0-0
| 3-0
|116
| 20
| Shippensburg
| 0-0
| 3-0
| 84
| 45
| Gettysburg
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 74
| 62
| Northern
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 89
| 57
| Susquehanna Twp.
| 0-0
| 1-1
| 55
| 26
| Waynesboro
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 27
| 70
| Mechanicsburg
| 0-0
| 0-3
| 36
| 60
Capital Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| Camp Hill
| 0-0
| 3-0
| 89
| 36
| West Perry
| 0-0
| 3-0
| 114
| 6
| Boiling Springs
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 130
| 60
| Steel-High
| 0-0
| 1-1
| 39
| 53
| Big Spring
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 81
| 63
| Trinity
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 63
| 83
| Middletown
| ---
| ---
| --
| --
Liberty Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| PF
| PA
| James Buchanan
| 0-0
| 2-1
| 50
| 47
| Juniata
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 34
| 48
| Susquenita
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 61
| 66
| Upper Dauphin
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 91
| 76
| Halifax
| 0-0
| 1-2
| 73
| 96
| Line Mountain
| 0-0
| 0-3
| 41
|128
| Newport
| 0-0
| 0-3
| 7
|145
Game Night Experience: Scenes from Boiling Springs' home football game against Gettysburg Friday
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!