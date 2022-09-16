 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football standings through Sept. 15

LBJ 8.JPG

Shippensburg football team walks behind the bleachers at Shippensburg's Veterans Memorial Field before the start of the Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played Sept. 15.

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF   PA  

 Altoona

     0-0

    3-0

123

  23

 Cumberland Valley       0-0     3-0  94  76
 State College      0-0     3-0  119  48
 Carlisle     0-0     2-1  92  82
 CD East      0-0     2-1  87  48
 Chambersburg     0-0    2-1  61  54
 Harrisburg     0-0    1-1  52  27
 Central Dauphin      0-0    0-3  57  87

Keystone Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
 Bishop McDevitt    1-0   2-2  119 29
 Hershey     1-0   1-3 72 102
 Mifflin County     0-0   2-1 49 58
 Milton Hershey     0-0    2-1 34 35
 Lower Dauphin    0-0   2-1  47 55
 Red Land     0-0   1-2  32 78
 Cedar Cliff    0-1   2-2  90 56
 Palmyra     0-1   1-3  37 112

Colonial Division 

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  East Pennsboro      0-0     3-0 78 29 
  Greencastle-Antrim      0-0     3-0116 20
  Shippensburg     0-0    3-0 84 45 
  Gettysburg     0-0    2-1 74 62
  Northern     0-0    1-2 89 57
  Susquehanna Twp.     0-0     1-1 55 26
  Waynesboro     0-0    1-2 27 70
  Mechanicsburg     0-0    0-3 36 60

Capital Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Camp Hill      0-0         3-0  89   36 
  West Perry    0-0    3-0 114   6
  Boiling Springs    0-0    2-1 130  60
  Steel-High    0-0    1-1  39  53
  Big Spring    0-0    1-2  81  63
  Trinity    0-0    1-2  63  83
  Middletown    ---     ---  --  --

Liberty Division

 Team   Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  James Buchanan      0-0    2-1 50 47 
  Juniata    0-0   1-2 34 48
  Susquenita    0-0   1-2 61 66
  Upper Dauphin    0-0   1-2 91 76
  Halifax    0-0   1-2 73 96
  Line Mountain    0-0   0-3 41128
  Newport    0-0   0-3  7145
High School Football: Big Spring, Camp Hill meet in Week 4 Capital clash
High School Football Quick Hits: Notes on Cumberland County Week 4 matchups
