Mid-Penn football standings through Oct. 14

Carson Swartz opened the scoring for Carlisle's upset win over Cumberland Valley with a 22-yard catch in the first quarter.
A look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played through Oct. 14.
Mid-Penn Conference Standings Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall PF PA State College 4-0 7-0 284 104 Harrisburg 4-0 5-1 220 56 Cumberland Valley 3-2 6-2 246 181 Central Dauphin 3-2 3-5 204 204 Altoona 2-3 5-3 206 191 Carlisle 2-3 4-4 185 244 Chambersburg 1-4 3-5 147 182 CD East 0-5 2-6 132 222 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Bishop McDevitt 5-0 6-2 250 72 Cedar Cliff 3-2 5-3 187 145 Mifflin County 3-2 5-3 156 155 Hershey 3-2 3-5 147 224 Lower Dauphin 2-2 4-3 166 117 Milton Hershey 2-2 4-3 154 168 Red Land 1-4 2-6 85 253 Palmyra 0-5 1-7 59 225 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Gettysburg 5-0 7-1 195 125 Shippensburg 3-2 6-2 187 116 Susquehanna Twp. 3-2 5-3 194 144 Northern 3-2 4-4 210 149 Mechanicsburg 3-2 3-5 118 122 Greencastle-Antrim 1-4 4-4 229 180 East Pennsboro 1-4 4-4 167 142 Waynesboro 1-4 2-6 71 187 Capital Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Steel-High 4-0 6-1 313 124 West Perry 3-0 8-0 287 79 Trinity 3-1 4-4 167 158 Big Spring 2-2 3-5 172 226 Camp Hill 1-3 5-3 125 156 Boiling Springs 0-4 2-6 229 260 Middletown --- --- -- -- Liberty Division
Team Division Overall PF PA Upper Dauphin 5-0 6-2 310 142 Juniata 3-1 5-3 199 75 Susquenita 3-1 4-4 197 141 Line Mountain 3-1 4-4 203 218 James Buchanan 1-3 3-5 98 273 Halifax 0-5 1-7 106 312 Newport 0-4 0-8 78 366 FRIDAY'S SCORES
Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20
Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14
Chambersburg 7, CD East 3
Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6
Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14
Mifflin County 24, Hershey 20
Shippensburg 35, East Pennsboro 14
Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0
Susquehanna Township 38, Northern 37 (OT)
Gettysburg 42, Greencastle-Antrim 28
Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27
Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 0
Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13
West Perry 49, North Penn-Mansfield 21
Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 14
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey, 1:30 p.m.
Photos: Carlisle at Cumberland Valley Football
Cumberland Valley's Paddy Hernjack hauls in a pass during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Cumberland Valley's Griffin Huffman during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Kareem Lawson, right, finds an open lane to run during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, right, finds an open lane to run during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, outruns Cumberland Valley's Griffin Huffman, back, and Bryce Beutler, front, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, is brought down by Cumberland Valley's Alex Sauve, bottom, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Louis Shank, right, throws a pass during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's quarterback Isaac Sines finds his target during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Caiden Pines runs for a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's quarterback Isaac Sines runs for a short gain before being brought down by Carlisle's Jackson Brink during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Andrew Rice, back, kicks a field goal during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, is brought down by Cumberland Valley's Kirk McCann, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Staretz, right, runs for a gain of yards during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's and Carlisle's lines clash during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's J.D. Hunter, right, avoids the tackle from Carlisle's Jackson Brink during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Kareem Lawson runs for a short gain of yards during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
VIEW: For a photo gallery from Friday's football game at Cumberland Valley, point your smartphone camera at the QR code and tap the link.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!