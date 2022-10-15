 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn football standings through Oct. 14

Carlisle Central Dauphin 9.JPG

Carlisle's Layton Schmick, right, makes the tackle against Central Dauphin's David Chase III during the second quarter of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Sept. 29 at Ken Millen Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carson Swartz opened the scoring for Carlisle's upset win over Cumberland Valley with a 22-yard catch in the first quarter.

A look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference football standings through games played through Oct. 14.

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF   PA  
 State College       4-0     7-0 284  104
 Harrisburg     4-0    5-1  220  56
 Cumberland Valley     3-2    6-2  246  181
 Central Dauphin      3-2    3-5  204  204
 Altoona     2-3    5-3 206  191
 Carlisle     2-3    4-4 185  244
 Chambersburg     1-4    3-5  147  182
 CD East      0-5    2-6  132  222

Keystone Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
 Bishop McDevitt    5-0   6-2  250  72
 Cedar Cliff    3-2   5-3  187 145
 Mifflin County     3-2   5-3 156 155
 Hershey     3-2   3-5 147 224
 Lower Dauphin    2-2   4-3  166 117
 Milton Hershey     2-2    4-3 154 168
 Red Land     1-4   2-6  85 253
 Palmyra     0-5   1-7  59 225

Colonial Division 

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Gettysburg     5-0    7-1195125
  Shippensburg     3-2    6-2 187116 
  Susquehanna Twp.     3-2     5-3 194144
  Northern     3-2    4-4210149
  Mechanicsburg     3-2    3-5 118122
  Greencastle-Antrim      1-4    4-4 229180
  East Pennsboro      1-4     4-4 167142 
  Waynesboro     1-4    2-6 71187

Capital Division

 Team  Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Steel-High    4-0    6-1 313 124
  West Perry    3-0    8-0 287  79
  Trinity    3-1    4-4 167 158
  Big Spring    2-2    3-5 172 226
  Camp Hill      1-3        5-3 125  156 
  Boiling Springs    0-4    2-6 229 260
  Middletown    ---     ---  --  --

Liberty Division

 Team   Division  Overall  PF  PA 
  Upper Dauphin    5-0   6-2 310 142
  Juniata    3-1   5-3 199  75
  Susquenita    3-1   4-4197 141
  Line Mountain    3-1   4-4 203 218
  James Buchanan      1-3   3-5 98 273 
  Halifax    0-5   1-7 106 312
  Newport    0-4   0-8 78 366

FRIDAY'S SCORES

Commonwealth

Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20

Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14

Chambersburg 7, CD East 3

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6

Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14

Mifflin County 24, Hershey 20

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 35, East Pennsboro 14

Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0

Susquehanna Township 38, Northern 37 (OT)

Gettysburg 42, Greencastle-Antrim 28

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27

Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0

Liberty

Susquenita 35, Halifax 0

Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 0

Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13

Nonleague

West Perry 49, North Penn-Mansfield 21

Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 14

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

Commonwealth

State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey, 1:30 p.m.

