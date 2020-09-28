 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
agate
Mid-Penn Football Glance

Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28 series
{{featured_button_text}}
Football 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Altoona;1-0;1-0

Central Dauphin;1-0;1-0

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

CD East;0-0;0-1

Chambersburg;0-1;0-1

Cumberland Valley;0-1;0-1

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

Hershey;1-0;1-0

Cedar Cliff;0-0;1-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-1

Mifflin County;0-1;0-1

Red Land;0-1;0-1

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;1-0

Boiling Springs;0-0;1-0

Camp Hill;0-0;1-0

Middletown;0-0;1-0

Steel-High;0-0;1-0

Trinity;0-0;0-1

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-0

Mechanicsburg;1-0;1-0

Northern;1-0;1-0

Waynesboro;1-0;1-0

East Pennsboro;0-1;0-1

Shippensburg;0-1;0-1

Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1

West Perry;0-1;0-1

Liberty Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Newport;0-0;1-0

Halifax;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-1

Juniata;0-0;0-1

Line Mountain;0-0;0-1

Susquenita;0-0;0-1

Upper Dauphin;0-0;0-1

Monday, Sept. 28

Hamburg at Halifax, 5

 

 

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News