Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Altoona;1-0;1-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-0;0-1
Chambersburg;0-1;0-1
Cumberland Valley;0-1;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
Hershey;1-0;1-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;1-0
Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;0-1
Mifflin County;0-1;0-1
Red Land;0-1;0-1
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;0-0;1-0
Boiling Springs;0-0;1-0
Camp Hill;0-0;1-0
Middletown;0-0;1-0
Steel-High;0-0;1-0
Trinity;0-0;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-0
Mechanicsburg;1-0;1-0
Northern;1-0;1-0
Waynesboro;1-0;1-0
East Pennsboro;0-1;0-1
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
West Perry;0-1;0-1
Liberty Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Newport;0-0;1-0
Halifax;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-1
Juniata;0-0;0-1
Line Mountain;0-0;0-1
Susquenita;0-0;0-1
Upper Dauphin;0-0;0-1
Monday, Sept. 28
Hamburg at Halifax, 5
