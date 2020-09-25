 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25
Mid-Penn Football Glance

Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25

Football 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Altoona;0-0;0-0

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

CD East;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Middletown;0-0;1-0

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

Steel-High;0-0;0-0

Trinity;0-0;0-0

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;1-0;1-0

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0

West Perry;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-1;0-1

Liberty Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Halifax;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Line Mountain;0-0;0-0

Newport;0-0;0-0

Susquenita;0-0;0-0

Upper Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Juniata;0-0;0-1

Friday, Sept. 25

Middletown 54, Juniata 19

Berks Catholic at Cedar Cliff, 6:30

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 7

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7

Susquenita at Boiling Springs, 7

Line Mountain at Camp Hill, 7

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 7

Northern at East Pennsboro, 7

Hamburg at Halifax, 7 (ppd. Sept. 28)

Red Land at Hershey, 7

West Perry at Mechanicsburg, 7

Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County, 7

Hollidaysburg at Palmyra, 7

CD East at Exeter Twp., 7

Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Twp., 7

Newport at Trinity, 7

Waynesboro 22, Shippensburg 20

Saturday, Sept. 26

Upper Dauphin at Steel-High, noon

 

 

 
