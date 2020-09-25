Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Altoona;0-0;0-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Middletown;0-0;1-0
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
Steel-High;0-0;0-0
Trinity;0-0;0-0
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;1-0;1-0
East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0
West Perry;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
Liberty Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Halifax;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Line Mountain;0-0;0-0
Newport;0-0;0-0
Susquenita;0-0;0-0
Upper Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Juniata;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 25
Middletown 54, Juniata 19
Berks Catholic at Cedar Cliff, 6:30
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 7
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7
Susquenita at Boiling Springs, 7
Line Mountain at Camp Hill, 7
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 7
Northern at East Pennsboro, 7
Hamburg at Halifax, 7 (ppd. Sept. 28)
Red Land at Hershey, 7
West Perry at Mechanicsburg, 7
Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County, 7
Hollidaysburg at Palmyra, 7
CD East at Exeter Twp., 7
Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Twp., 7
Newport at Trinity, 7
Waynesboro 22, Shippensburg 20
Saturday, Sept. 26
Upper Dauphin at Steel-High, noon
