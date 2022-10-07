Mid-Penn Football: Juniata capitalizes on Boiling Springs turnovers for 13-7 nonleague win

Boiling Springs' defense made big plays and shut down the high-scoring Juniata Indians in the first half of Friday's nonleague football game, but the Indians turned two short fields off turnovers into two touchdowns for a 13-7 win at Ecker Field.

The Bubblers forced the Indians to punt four times and stopped them on fourth down on one possession in the opening half.

“We lost that game in the first half," Boiling Springs coach Brad Zell said. "We stopped them but couldn’t put them away."

The Bubblers drove the ball down the field on their first possession. A 54-yard pass from emergency quarterback Marcus Boyle to Blake Delevan set up the Bubblers in the red zone. Trey McCardell later blasted in from the 4-yard line, and Preston Warner added the point-after kick to give Boiling Springs a 7-0 lead.

The Bubblers would not find the end zone again.

“We had to move our tailback to quarterback on Tuesday," Zell said, "so Marcus had two days to learn the offense from a different position. We had opportunities early, but we ended up turning the ball over."

After a defensive stop, the Bubblers drove the ball down the field again, but ended up with a blocked 35-yard field goal attempt.

Boiling Springs (2-5) took the second half kickoff and moved the ball to midfield. The Bubblers went from 1st and 10 to 4th and 22 and were forced to kick.

“They did some things differently than what we saw on offense, so we had to make some adjustments," Indian coach Kurt Condo said. "They came out and made plays on defense against us. We were finally able to take what they gave us and got some big plays in the middle of the field and use the turnovers to our advantage. We had two short fields. When you win the turnovers battle, it certainly helps.”

Juniata (5-2, 3-0 Liberty) ran out the third quarter, but its drive continued into the final quarter. Aaron Kanagy used a quarterback keeper to tie the contest at 7 at the 10:49 mark.

“We lost our tail back to injury early so we had to adjust a bit as well with people that don’t normally play running back," Condo said.

All four Bubbler drives in the fourth quarter ended in an interception or a fumble. Boiling Springs committed six turnovers in all.

Juniata was able to use the short field, setting up a Seth Laub 3-yard touchdown run with 3:12 left to secure the victory.

“We have struggled with turnovers and penalties all season, and tonight was no different,” Zell said. “We have to take better care of the ball.”

Boiling Springs went winless in four games at home with a pending forfeit win over Middletown, which cancelled its season due to a hazing incident. Boiling Springs has dropped five consecutive games after winning its first two.

Juniata had outscored its last three opponents — Newport, Halifax, and James Buchanan — 129-0 after dropping two games back-to-back to Selinsgrove and West Perry.