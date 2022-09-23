Mid-Penn Football Highlights: Hargrove, Carlisle defense hold off Chambersburg

Jeremiah Hargrove scored a touchdown and caught a two-point conversion Friday night, helping Carlisle bounce back from a Week 4 loss with an 18-7 win at Chambersburg in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown.

Hargrove’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter capped the first scoring drive of the game for the Thundering Herd (4-1, 1-1 Commonwealth). After the Trojans tied the game late in the second quarter, Carlisle’s two-minute offense yielded a 25-yard field goal from Theo Mazias that put the Herd up 10-7 at halftime.

Quarterback Louis Shank extended the Carlisle lead with a 14-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

It was all the Carlisle defense needed. One week after allowing 44 points to Harrisburg, the Herd held the Trojans (0-2, 2-3) to a single score.

Keystone Division

Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7: Ethan Dorrell hit Nathan Lusk with a 14-yard touchdown pass to put the Colts (2-3, 0-2) on the board and break up Bishop McDevitt’s shutout bid with 1:15 remaining, but the Crusaders (3-2, 2-0) pummeled the Cedar Cliff defense for 406 total yards of offense. McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders completed 13 of 16 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns to Tyshawn Russell.

Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3: Charlie Fortney and Ellis Snow caught touchdown passes in the waning seconds of the first half, turning a 7-3 lead for the Falcons (3-2, 1-1) into a 21-3 halftime lead. The Patriots (1-4, 0-2) had allowed an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter but had kept the Lower Dauphin offense out of the end zone before the second-quarter flurry.

Colonial Division

Shippensburg 34, Susquehanna Township 13 (Thursday): With 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, the Greyhounds (4-1, 1-1) stretched their seven-point halftime lead to a 20-point advantage heading into the final period. Troy Chamberlin opened the second-half scoring with a 22-yard touchdown reception from his brother, Tucker, who completed 11 of 14 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Erby Weller caught the other touchdown pass in the first half and logged 124 receiving yards on seven catches. Trae Kater gave Shippensburg an early 7-0 lead with an interception return for a touchdown to put the Indians (2-3, 0-2) in a deficit they would never erase.

Capital Division

Steelton-Highspire 61, Big Spring 7: In the middle of the second quarter, Connor Green charged into the end zone to cap a 29-yard scoring run that cut the Bulldogs’ early deficit to 14-7, but the Rollers (3-1, 2-0) scored the next 47 points and blanked Big Spring the rest of the way. Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby carved up the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1) with 17 completions on 25 attempts for 231 yards and four touchdown passes. He also rushed for a touchdown.