Mid-Penn Football

Mid-Penn Football: Cumberland Valley's Sines, Mechanicsburg's Thomas snare All-Division POTY laurels

  • 0

The Mid-Penn revealed its 2022 All-Division football all-stars Monday and two local players acquired Player of the Year honors.

Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines nabbed Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Year honors, and over in the Colonial, Mechanicsburg linebacker Sage Thomas reeled in Defensive Player of the Year laurels.

Below is the complete list of Sentinel-area athletes who were recognized with all-division awards.

Capital Division

First Team Offense

Dalton Ackley, Boiling Springs, OL

Luke Parise, Camp Hill, P

First Team Defense

Connor Black, Big Spring, LB

Marcus Boyle, Boiling Springs, KR

Luke Parise, Camp Hill, DL

Noah Doi, Camp Hill, DB

Second Team Offense

Grant Hall, Big Spring, WR

Logan Brennan, Big Spring, OL

Connor Green, Big Spring, RB

Logan Gelbaugh, Boiling Springs, P

Presten Warner, Boiling Springs, K

Alex Long, Camp Hill, WR

Noah Doi, Camp Hill, WR

Mike Shartle, Camp Hill, TE

Second Team Defense

Zack Mell, Big Spring, DL

Dalton Ackley, Boiling Springs, DL

Gage Hughes, Boiling Springs, LB

Marcus Boyle, Boiling Springs, DB

Kobe Moore, Camp Hill, LB

Tommy Corbin, Camp Hill, LB

Noah Doi, Camp Hill, KR

Honorable Mentions

Ethan Eisenberg, Big Spring, QB; Jay Roberds, Big Spring, DL; Jacob Stewart, Big Spring, C; Tyler Fogerty, Big Spring, OL; Trey McCardell, Boiling Springs, RB; Rylan Bush, Boiling Springs, OL; Matt McNair, Boiling Springs, RB; Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill, QB; Kobe Moore, Camp Hill, RB; Micah Reeves, Camp Hill, C; Mike Shartle, Camp Hill, OL; Luke Becker, Camp Hill, WR/DB; Jude Guyer, Camp Hill, OL; Max Schlager, Trinity, RB; Messiah Mickens, Trinity, RB/LB; John Paukovits, Trinity, K.

Colonial Division

First Team Offense

Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro, OL

Seth Brubaker, Mechanicsburg, TE

Sam Gunning, Norther, OL

Cole Bartram, Northern, RB

Mason Yohn, Northern, K/P

Erby Weller, Shippensburg, WR

First Team Defense

Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro, DL

Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro, DB

Sage Thomas, Mechanicsburg, LB

Seth Brubaker, Mechanicsburg, DL

Sam Gunning, Northern, DL

Cole Bartram, Northern, LB

Trae Kater, Shippensburg, DB

Second Team Offense

Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro, K/P

Mason Yohn, Northern, WR

Wyatt Hazen, Northern, OL

Landon Carbaugh, Shippensburg, OL

Drew Fry, Shippensburg, C

Tucker Chamberlin, Shippensburg, QB

Trae Kater, Shippensburg, RB

Second Team Defense

Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro, ATH

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg, DB

Wyatt Hazen, Northern, DL

Joel McClintock, Northern, LB

Mason Yohn, Northern, DB

Julian Njau, Shippensburg, LB

Honorable Mentions

Collin Benoist, East Pennsboro, DL; Keith Oates, East Pennsboro, LB; Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro, DB; Paul Sanderson, East Pennsboro, DB; Ahmar Lumbard, East Pennsboro, DL; Aaron Angelo, East Pennsboro, RB; Antonio Zeno, Mechanicsburg, LB; Justin Bardo, Mechanicsburg, LB/OL; Jeff Lougee, Mechanicsburg, ATH; Parker Sample, Mechanicsburg, ATH/RB; Ted Lechthaler, Mechanicsburg, C; Spencer Siegel, Northern, DL; Magarrin Macke, Northern, LB; Talon Belluscio, Northern, ATH; nate Deller, Northern, TE; Timmy Bonin, Northern, QB; Cody Wenner, Shippensburg, LB; Kaden Shope, Shippensburg, DB; Jayshaun Gonzalez, Shippensburg, DB; Amari Kerr, Shippensburg, ATH.

Commonwealth Division

First Team Offense

Layton Schmick, Carlisle, C

Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley, WR

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley, QB/K

First Team Defense

Thomas Nelson, Carlisle, DL

EZ Thomas, Carlisle, LB

Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle, DB

Alex Sauve, Cumberland Valley, LB

JD Hunter, Cumberland Valley, S/KR

Second Team Offense

Carson Swartz, Carlisle, WR

Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle, RB

Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley, OL

Second Team Defense

Layton Schmick, Carlisle, DL

Honorable Mentions

Charlie Dib, Carlisle, OL; Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley, DL; Caiden Pines, Cumberland Valley, DB/WR; Paddy Hernjak, Cumberland Valley, P; Anthony Joppy, Cumberland Valley, OL; Noah Brown, Cumberland Valley, OL.

Keystone Division

First Team Offense

Daniel Schraeder, Cedar Cliff, TE

Lucas Andreski, Cedar Cliff, OL

Derek Witmer, Cedar Cliff, K/P

First Team Defense

Daniel Schraeder, Cedar Cliff, DL

Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff, LB

Second Team Offense

Bennett Secrest, Cedar Cliff, QB

Bryce Phillips, Red Land, TE

Addison Janovich, Red Land, OL

Second Team Defense

Parker Tarnoci, Cedar Cliff, DL

Julius Tirado, Cedar Cliff, DB

Bryce Phillips, Red Land, DL

Honorable Mentions

Kellen Kombola, Cedar Cliff, LB; Michael Jones, Cedar Cliff, LB/RB; Taeon Abraham, Cedar Cliff, LB; Elijah Wilburn, Cedar Cliff, LB; Carter Enders, Cedar Cliff, DB; Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff, WR; Cooper Hambright, Cedar Cliff, OL; Colton Hoffman, Red Land, LB/RB; Connor Stank, Red Land, LB; Anthony Shay, Red Land, DB; Ben Smith, Red Land, P; Joseph Patrick, Red Land, WR; Anthony Mutcheo, Red Land, OL; Dominic Marino, Red Land, OL.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

