Mic'd up: Mechanicsburg football recruits veteran Mike Garland as livestream play-by-play man as games go digital

However, most locals may know him as the voice of Boiling Springs football for the past nine years before moving over to Mechanicsburg this season.

Garland never imagined he would be working with the Wildcats anytime soon since they already had Ryan Hartman as the public address announcer. But, after building a relationship with athletic director Seth Pehanich and the athletic department, Pehanich reached out to him with an idea.

Mechanicsburg was looking to put more than just a regular stream together. They wanted to add broadcasters and ads into the mix.

"This year, with everything that’s going on, it took on a whole new angle," Garland said. "Like every other school district in the area, Mechanicsburg was looking to present their events to the community. He presented his ideas, and I went to try and sell everything to companies for advertising."

And according to Pehanich, Garland and Harris were the ones to make his ideas a reality.