Trinity’s coaches and players could only take a crash course on Moore Catholic mere hours before the Mavericks, hailing from Staten Island, New York, invaded COBO Field Friday for a Week 2 matchup.

“The craziest part about all of this,” said Trinity head coach Jordan Hill, “is that we didn’t have film on them until Thursday night. What we prepped for, and what they ran, it wasn’t what we did all week. To be able to make the adjustments, literally, today, I thought we played pretty dang well.”

“Pretty dang well” amounted to a 37-16 victory fueled by an early special teams touchdown, a 23-0 halftime lead and four touchdowns from standout sophomore running back Messiah Mickens.

The Shamrocks (2-0) aced the exam after their last-minute study session, but the first two weeks of the regular season have shown that they’re a known quantity in Pennsylvania high school football, and they can feel the eyes on them while they look to build on the 2022 season that included a District 3 title and a run to the state semifinals.

“I tell these guys, and I’ve kind of told them from the get-go,” said Hill, the third-year head coach. “Last year, we were the hunters. Now we’re the hunted. Every team that we play, we’ve got a huge target on our back because of certain individuals we have on the team and because of the team that we are. We’ve been able to prove that we can go out there and win some football games, especially in this area. For many reasons, we have a target on our back.”

Among the marquee names is Mickens, who announced his commitment to Penn State in August. The sophomore back rushed for 244 yards on 18 carries Friday. He broke the game open with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, bursting through the middle of the Maverick line for a 51-yard score, and on the following Shamrock offensive series, he put together a 27-yard tackle-shedding run that set up a 3-yard score two plays later.

“I definitely feel seen more,” Mickens said, “just because of the accolades I have. But with me staying focused and blocking out the noise, I have great mentors on my side and people who are keeping me humble and not letting me get big-headed.”

Hill said Mickens was "all competitor," and the competitiveness boiled over in a slog of a third quarter. The Mavericks (0-1) had cracked the scoreboard with a 46-yard field goal from Giovanni Bennardo and had shut out the Shamrocks throughout the period. The post-whistle talks intensified, as Mickens and Maverick defenders traded verbal spars and, at one point, offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. But cooler heads prevailed.

“He’s still a young kid,” Hill said. “He’s 15 years old, and the whole world is looking at him. He has the biggest target on his back. We’re talking about a kid who will be the No. 1 running back in Pennsylvania, probably the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, possibly a five-star (recruit), and in every single way, every single turn, every single aisle in a grocery store, somebody’s going to be looking for him to do wrong. It’s a lot of responsibility, but I feel that the people and the village that surrounds him, and the person that he is, he’ll be just fine.”

The Shamrocks’ success as a whole is also rooted in the cohesive play of a relatively young and wide-ranging cast of contributors. Before Mickens’ electric 51-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, senior defensive back Collin Morrow registered a pair of hard tackles to stifle the Mavericks’ momentum at midfield, including a fourth-down stop to win the Shamrocks possession.

“He played his butt off,” Hill said of Morrow. “That kid right there, as a head coach, that’s the kid that you love. He’s always there at the right place at the right time all the time, on and off the field.”

Morrow’s play solidified a defensive unit that set the tone early, forcing Moore Catholic to punt from its 12 after a three-and-out series. Then another pair of sophomores teamed up to make a play. Sam Mulbah put a hand on the punt, and Quincy Smith pounced on it in the end zone for the first points of the game.

“They had their seasons lost last year,” Hill said. “One medically and one for discipline reasons, and those two are major contributors for us right now. It has nothing to do with football. It has everything to do with how they’ve presented themselves off the field.”

Moore Catholic closed the gap in the second half with a pair of 9-yard touchdown passes from James Mattera to Boakai Veikai, but the Shamrocks had enough to hold off their opponent that had entered the game as a relative unknown.

The Shamrocks’ Week 3 opponent, Wyomissing, is a more familiar foe. The Spartans defeated Trinity 35-14 last season and went on to win their fourth consecutive District 3 Class 3A title. They run the Wing-T under longtime head coach Bob Wolfrum, and they dare opponents to stop them.

“This is one of those tests to see the growth of our program,” Hill said. “That team, and the coach down there, have been doing it for a long time. We have nothing but the most and the highest respect for that program and the coaches down there. They do it the right way. … That’s what I aspire to.”

