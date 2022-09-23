Max Schlager pummels Boiling Springs for 3 rushing touchdowns in Trinity's 26-14 win

Max Schlager’s eyes were set on the end zone as he raced down the left sideline Friday night, but in the Trinity senior's periphery was Shamrock head coach Jordan Hill running stride-for-stride with him as he crossed each 10-yard line.

Hill preached playing with heart, enthusiasm and grit to his Trinity football team during the Shamrocks' three-game skid entering Friday's Mid-Penn Capital clash against Boiling Springs. Breakaway plays like Schlager’s 77-yard rushing touchdown just minutes into the first quarter were the high-energy moments the second-year coach hoped to foster in his program.

On a night Trinity christened its new turf at renovated COBO Field, Schlager sped his way to 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns, paving the way to a 26-14 victory over the visiting Bubblers.

“It’s been one of coach's big things, especially since last week,” Schlager said, “but play for each other, and I think that showed tonight. Everyone just worked. Everyone was filling in their gaps. Everyone was making their coverages. Everyone was making their blocks. The energy was up, and these last few weeks, you didn't see guys get hype after big plays. Now we see that.”

Schlager’s 77-yard touchdown was one of many big-strike plays for Trinity (2-3, 1-1 Capital), many of them coming in key situations to help the Shamrocks build a 13-7 lead heading into halftime.

But the Bubblers (2-3, 0-2 Capital) opened the second half with a methodical 12-play, 65-yard drive that drained nearly seven minutes off the clock, capped by a Matt McNair 8-yard scoring burst. The Shamrocks stalled out on their two ensuing drives but formulated their response shortly into the fourth quarter.

On an end-around, Cole Cappawana took the ball in stride and raced around the left edge of the line. He split a pair of Bubbler defenders and hit the hole for a 61-yard touchdown run. Trinity got the ball back quickly on Amil Way's interception, and Schlager plunged in for a 1-yard score, completing his touchdown trifecta.

He scored his second TD at the 3:42 mark of the second quarter, breaking through the trenches for a 13-yard run. Schlager was a game-time decision Friday after suffering an undisclosed injury in last week’s loss to West Perry.

“I'm preaching it all the time,” Hill said, “but it's effort in everything you do. There’s got to be a will and there's got to be a want to. In a flash, (Max’s) seen his whole football career here over, thinking that it might be over and they gave him a chance. He got a little bit of a chance and you’ve seen what that chance does.”

Boiling Springs remained within reach until the final few minutes of the contest. After Schlager’s 77-yard burst, the Bubblers marched down the field two possessions later on a 10-play, 79-yard drive and took the lead at 7-6. The lengthy trip resulted in a Liam Fisher 1-yard quarterback keeper after Logan Gelbaugh gained 41 yards across four touches.

Gelbaugh was one of three backs to eclipse 50 yards Friday. Trey McCardell led all Bubbler rushers with 77 yards while Gelbaugh finished with 63 and McNair 50. Fisher struggled in the passing game, completing two of 12 passes for 28 yards and three interceptions.

“We're not very explosive, and we know that, and we're fine with that,” Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell said. “That's not us. But we got to be us and continue to be us, and we're getting away from it. We just got to get back to the basics and back to fundamentals. I would say our confidence is not where it needs to be right now.”

Schlager’s 171 yards rushing paced Trinity followed by 82 from Cappawanna. Quarterback Caleb Wray added 79 yards passing on seven completions.

“I don't even have the words to explain it,” Schlager said of the win. “It’s just amazing. It's the new turf, everybody's here, it’s the first home game and we came out here and we balled out. We all did.”