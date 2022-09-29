Line play from Central Dauphin powers Rams to 42-14 win at Carlisle

Carlisle threw the first punch Thursday, but Central Dauphin finished the fight quickly, as the visiting Rams' offensive and defensive lines shut down the Thundering Herd. The Rams rolled to a 42-14 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory at Ken Millen Stadium.

The Central Dauphin offensive line dominated the Herd, helping the Rams (2-4, 2-1 Commonwealth) run for more than 300 yards and convert two fourth and long plays on the ground. On defense, Central Dauphin limited the Herd to less than 100 rushing yards. Carlisle collected almost 200 yards in the air, but 78 of them came on one play.

“The guys did a great job of blocking up front and staying in their lanes to keep (Carlisle quarterback Louis) Shank in the backfield," Central Dauphin coach Glen McNamee said. "Travis (Linn) didn’t play at all last year due to an ACL injury and he is getting better each week. We had a couple of drops tonight on passes. We will continue to work hard each day.”

On the first play of the game, offensive coordinator Brad Nailor dialed up a trick play to put the Herd (3-3, 1-2) on the board. Quarterback Louis Shank handed off to Ezeekai Thomas, who stopped and fired a bomb downfield to Carson Swartz for 78 yards. He was tackled at the 2-yard line before JaQueece Morell bulled in for a score on the next play, just 43 seconds into the contest.

Central Dauphin took control on the next possession and drove 63 yards on 12 plays for a David Chase score.

A fourth-down broken play gave the Rams the ball at the 25, and East Pennsboro transfer Devin Shepherd cut back and raced 25 yards for a 14-7 Central Dauphin lead.

Central Dauphin later converted a fourth down-play, and then Travis Linn found Chase for a 32-yard score after contact with the defender.

The Herd responded, driving 52 yards in 10 plays with Shank scoring from the 1 to cut the Ram lead to 21-14.

Shepherd found a crease for 41 yards and somehow touched the pylon while being pushed out of bounds at the 3-yard line to give Central Dauphin another touchdown at the halftime horn.

Carlisle spent most of the second half, trying to get out from the shadow of their own end zone. They ran seven plays inside their own 10-yard line. This gave the Rams the ball in the red zone most of the half, allowing them to put up two scores, one a rush from Linn and another from Miles Copper.

“The first play was a great call by Brad Nailor and we were able to get on the board,” Brett Ickes said. “After that we just couldn’t handle the play in the trenches. Games are won and lost in the trenches, and they wanted it more than we did. We need to do a better job of tackling and making plays. We just didn’t get it done tonight. Give their players credit. You have to play to the whistle, not wait for calls to be made.”