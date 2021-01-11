'Like restoring a classic car': After long, idle period, East Pennsboro's Onasis Neely finally revving engine at Temple

Sensing something special was about to happen, Takara Neely hurried out of her bedroom to join her parents, O’Neal and Talita, in the living room of their Perry County home.
Their television beamed early fourth-quarter action from the University of Central Florida’s Bounce House in Orlando, the visiting Temple Owls facing third-and-3 from the UCF 5-yard line.
O’Neal noticed a familiar twitch from the Owls’ No. 25, the young running back who’d helped the team drive downfield, and his heart skipped a beat. Talita’s voice, soon to be hoarse from nonstop chatter with the TV, screams, “Come on! Right here!”
The twitch just before the snap told O’Neal the ball was about to be handed off to his son, Onasis Neely. Father’s intuition preceded his son’s run straight up the gut of the UCF defense, the 6-foot, 225-pound running back bursting forward.
A tackler grabbed him near the 2, but it wasn’t enough to stop his momentum into the end zone. Neely’s helmet fell off to the ground before he rose to celebrate what, to most, seemed like a fairly unimportant, innocuous touchdown in a lopsided American Athletic Conference game on Nov. 14.
Yet roughly 1,000 miles north in Liverpool, Pa., the Neely family yelled, danced, hugged and cried in celebration of their son and brother.
This was a moment three years in the making.
After crossing the goal line nearly 80 times during his three-year varsity football career at East Pennsboro High School, Onasis Neely — and his biggest fans — went cold turkey with an unintended and unexpected gap before his next score.
“Like restoring a classic car, it’s internally rewarding, putting your mind to do something and getting it,” O’Neal Neely said of his son’s often dizzying path back to paydirt. “In the beginning it sucks, and when you’re going through it, it sucks. But when you turn that key and the engine hums, you get that feeling: ‘I did it, I did it! I put the work in and got the results!’ It’s just great to see him happy.”
Going gray
By the end of Onasis Neely’s three-year varsity football career playing for former head coach Todd Stuter at East Penn, he amassed a Panthers-best 5,684 rushing yards, a total of 78 touchdowns and all kinds of single-game and single-season records.
In November 2017, he committed to Temple after receiving a scholarship offer from then-head coach Geoff Collins, finally closing a frustrating chapter of recruiting.
Shortly after East Penn graduation that next spring – and being named The Sentinel’s Male Athlete of the Year – Neely encountered a sharp bend on the seemingly straightforward road to Temple.
In short, his scholarship to the Philadelphia school was tabled for the fall 2018 semester, an action called “grayshirting” that allows a school to use the scholarship elsewhere, typically for a transfer who can more immediately help a program. During that time, the grayshirted player cannot enroll as a full-time student and cannot practice or be around the team in any official capacity.
So, for the first time since he started playing football, Onasis Neely had no games to play that fall, no footballs to spike, no linebackers to knock over.
He struggled back home in Enola – his family hadn’t yet moved north to Liverpool – and flirted with the idea of accepting a remaining offer from Albany, which also hotly pursued him as a recruit. Neely continued to work out and even took a job as a janitor to make some money. But a fall without football was not fun.
“Probably could have gone back and helped out Coach [Stuter at East Penn], but I was hurt,” Neely said. “I didn’t want to show my face. I was kind of embarrassed, so I just laid low.”
Because Collins and Temple gave their word a scholarship would still be available for the spring semester, Neely kept his commitment. He decided to embrace the situation, he said, and allowed it to motivate him.
That winter, he officially enrolled at Temple. However, Collins accepted a job as head coach at Georgia Tech. Manny Diaz, then the University of Miami defensive coordinator, was hired as the Owls’ next head coach on Dec. 13, 2018, but he bolted weeks later when Miami offered him its freshly opened head coaching position.
Rod Carey accepted the Temple job on Jan. 10, 2019, jumping to the Philly school from Northern Illinois. Carey kept a hire from Diaz’s very brief stint as coach, longtime St. Joseph’s Prep head coach Gabe Infante, who was fresh off leading the Hawks to a PIAA Class 6A title win over Harrisburg. Infante was assigned the role of running backs coach, which matched him with Neely.
Though the carousel was enough to make anybody’s head spin, Neely kept his on straight enough as he prepared for his first taste of Division I college football.
Then, in March, his knee buckled.
Sour grapefruit
Among the numerous accolades earned throughout his high school career, Neely was known for his durability. He never missed a game, Stuter crediting his star’s instinct for knowing how and when to go down.
However, late in his senior season, Neely did, in fact, injure his knee. With playoff games on tap and a scholarship not yet offered, though, he played through the pain. The knee, his dad said, was at one point swollen like a grapefruit, but not enough to squeeze him onto the sideline.
In March 2019, during an early spring practice one-on-one drill, Neely’s knee bent weirdly in a noncontact move. He again quietly tried to play through it, but he knew something was wrong. An MRI revealed a torn ACL in his right knee, and corrective surgery followed. Doctors noted a partial tear likely occurred during high school, the Neelys said.
Having barely started, his first season at Temple was over, this time with an injury redshirt. Neely was again thrust into mental and physical activity with which he was unfamiliar: rehabilitation.
Fortunately, during his darkest days, he could rely on his parents, O’Neal and Talita, as well as his older brother, Owassa, and younger sister, Takara. Neely also built a unique relationship with Infante.
“It became a blessing for us as coach and player because it proved to each other who we were as people,” Infante said. “Onasis is a very cheerful, bright, energetic and charismatic person who lightens the room just by walking into it. Watching him go through something like that — the fear, uncertainty, anxiousness about what would happen — only highlighted what he meant to us and the kind of person he is.”
Neely, Infante said, showcased his work ethic, determination and mental toughness throughout rehab. He also focused on academics as he builds toward a degree in sport and recreation management.
Over the next year, Neely and Infante learned much about each other, and Neely’s maturity blossomed. Though he had to sit out the 2019 season, by the time Temple reached the Military Bowl against North Carolina, Neely was champing at the bit to return to the field.
Then comes COVID
Temple’s young but promising collection of running backs surely gave Carey, co-offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich and Infante plenty to be pumped about entering spring 2020 practice.
Global pandemics, though, don’t care one iota who takes handoffs at the TU Pavilion practice facility along 15th between Berks and Norris streets in Philadelphia.
Neely’s first best chance to show off for his coaches on the field was squashed by COVID-19. Especially in hard-hit Philly, that meant dramatic changes to when and how a football team could practice. Essentially, Neely couldn’t highlight his rehabbed knee and game-atmosphere abilities to the coaches charged with making personnel decisions.
By the time the Owls’ abbreviated season kicked off at Navy on Oct. 10, college football was embroiled in chaos, games and seasons being postponed, swapped or canceled. Neely ranked low on Temple’s running backs depth chart, with highly regarded sophomore Re’Mahn Davis the clear-cut lead back.
However, it proved to be a difficult campaign for the program, the Owls limping to a 1-6 record, their first losing season since 2013. Davis opted out and entered the transfer portal after four games, opening the gates for other Temple RBs.
All the while, Neely kept grinding, heeding Infante’s advice never to say no to an opportunity. That included participating on the scout team, which meant in-season practice reps against Temple’s first-team defense. That came with the chance to impress defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles, who might be swayed to tell Carey about certain scout team players giving his defenders fits.
It also meant doing something Neely rarely did in high school: playing special teams.
In fact, Neely’s first college football action came in the team’s third game, Oct. 24 at Memphis, when he excitedly jumped offside during kickoff duty.
“It was the adrenaline,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t mean to do it. I told ‘em I was sorry!”
After Davis’ departure, Neely picked up his first official carry in mop-up duty vs. No. 18 SMU on Nov. 7 at Lincoln Financial Field.
A week later, he scored the touchdown at UCF. And, in the Owls’ final game the next week vs. East Carolina, Neely earned 15 carries, netting 38 yards.
“When you see those moments [of breakthrough], it’s powerful, it’s spiritual, and it couldn’t happen to a better guy,” Infante said. “But at the same time, we’re just starting. It’s nice to have the sun on your face when it’s been raining a long time, but it’s my job to say, ‘Hey, that’s just a space in the clouds. Let’s get back to work!’”
Home for the holidays
After the fall semester ended — Temple’s Nov. 28 game against Cincinnati was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns — Neely returned home to his family for the first time in six months.
Talita Neely wishes more than anything they could have been in the stands for the touchdown at UCF, but she’s mostly just happy to have her son home, healthy and revving his engine for 2021, which will be Onasis’ redshirt sophomore season.
“It’s just beautiful to have him home,” she said. “Such a joy.”
O’Neal looks forward to his son being able to share his journey with younger players, just as Onasis benefited from hearing of others’ adversity during his climb to the top at East Penn.
“It’s OK if you had an injury because other young guys growing up will learn from it,” he said.
And Onasis, who recently turned 21, just wants to keep going. One touchdown was a beautiful thing, a moment that truly lifted his spirits, but he knows his story won’t end with one collegiate score. His ultimate dream of playing in the NFL remains a chief motivator.
Once his playing days are behind him, he wants to be an athletic director or a coach, to do something that keeps him close to the game. The more experiences, the merrier for him to pass along to others.
“I’m definitely going to be that old head everyone wants to talk to.”