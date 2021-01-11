'Like restoring a classic car': After long, idle period, East Pennsboro's Onasis Neely finally revving engine at Temple

Though the carousel was enough to make anybody’s head spin, Neely kept his on straight enough as he prepared for his first taste of Division I college football.

Then, in March, his knee buckled.

Sour grapefruit

Among the numerous accolades earned throughout his high school career, Neely was known for his durability. He never missed a game, Stuter crediting his star’s instinct for knowing how and when to go down.

However, late in his senior season, Neely did, in fact, injure his knee. With playoff games on tap and a scholarship not yet offered, though, he played through the pain. The knee, his dad said, was at one point swollen like a grapefruit, but not enough to squeeze him onto the sideline.

In March 2019, during an early spring practice one-on-one drill, Neely’s knee bent weirdly in a noncontact move. He again quietly tried to play through it, but he knew something was wrong. An MRI revealed a torn ACL in his right knee, and corrective surgery followed. Doctors noted a partial tear likely occurred during high school, the Neelys said.