Kicking kings: Mid-Penn standouts weigh in on staying consistent, the keys to success

Seniors Dakota Campbell, Derek Witmer and Mason Yohn check in with one another after each of their high school football games.

The friends are separated across the Midstate. Campbell attends East Pennsboro, Witmer Cedar Cliff and Yohn Northern. But one common skill has brought them together and helped them form a friendly competition: kicking.

Campbell, Witmer and Yohn are among the top kicking recruits in the Keystone State, combining to make 38 extra points and 11 field goals through the first half of the season.

“We all are pretty close in that aspect of kicking,” Yohn said. “We made a great bond together and have some fun with it. … I would never want them to miss a field goal — I don't want that for anyone — but at the same time, it is a competition. You want to have the better stats. But at the end of the day, they’re your buddies, and you want them to do great.”

Technique is everything

The foundation for kicking success begins and ends with technique and routine. Campbell, Witmer and Yohn follow similar approaches prior to every game but have differences as well.

“I always enjoy just trying to go out to the field when I can, by myself, and learn some different things and hopefully get better just to help the team,” Campbell said.

The similarities in their routines revolve around the drills they perform prior to kickoff. The drills include kicking into a net, working through one-step and three-step kicks, band work and getting in sync with their respective field-goal units. Stretching is another main component in an effort to prevent injury.

The kickers get into each of these steps before ramping up. The process focuses on technique, follow-throughs on kicks, an emphasis on leg speed and kicking to a target between the posts.

“When it comes down to game day, it's just looking at the uprights, then looking at the ball and just kicking it straight through,” Witmer said. “But I feel like drills are what's going to help the technique.”

Campbell, Witmer and Yohn also cited years of experience. All three started kicking in middle school and became more involved once they reached the prep level, attending college kicking camps in addition to their in-season work. Witmer and Yohn’s kicking background started in soccer while Campbell developed an interest from attending his older brother’s football practices.

Through their respective backgrounds, each forged his kicking mannerisms. Campbell’s consists of “a ton of ice baths” leading up to Friday nights and blaring music during field goal tries at practice to mimic crowd noise he may experience during a game. Witmer practices kicks in an upright stance — where he doesn’t take any steps back from the ball — and Yohn practices at Bostic Field hours prior to kickoff to shake off nerves.

“It's definitely interesting,” Campbell said, “because I almost tell myself, ‘Oh, when you were a freshman you were doing this,’ and then I looked back at the videos of the film and stuff, and it's like, ‘OK, I can definitely see whether it was over the offseason, I worked on explosiveness with leg speed or just getting through the ball quicker.’”

Clearing the mind

Execution factors into an accurate and explosive kick, but a strong headspace is another piece to the puzzle. Campbell, Witmer and Yohn store a quiet confidence prior to sending the pigskin between the posts.

Campbell says a prayer to calm the nerves while Witmer clears his mind and taps into his muscle memory as he makes contact. Yohn goes through a multistep process, including communicating with his snapper and holder, blocking out the surrounding noise and sticking to his form.

“A lot of the kicking game is mental in my opinion,” Witmer said. “Just because if you let things get in your head, that's what messes up your technique.”

The strong headspace stems from other areas of the gridiron as well. All three kickers handle their teams' punting duties, and Campbell and Yohn play both sides of the ball. Campbell is the Panthers’ jack-of-all-trades, taking snaps at quarterback and running back on offense and captaining the East Penn defense from the secondary. Yohn slots in at wide receiver and defensive back for the Polar Bears.

Through Week 5, Campbell has logged 305 total yards of offense, including 247 on the ground. He scored three touchdowns and notched 22 tackles (18 solo) with 2.5 going for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

Yohn leads all Northern receivers with 135 yards and two touchdowns across nine receptions. On defense, he’s collected 13 sticks (eight solo) and nabbed two interceptions. The three have combined for a 37.7 per punt average.

“I like being an athlete that can do other stuff,” Yohn said of playing multiple positions. “But kicking wise, it definitely keeps me warmed up — running, backpedaling, it keeps me warmed up to kick so I'm ready to go. And also when I'm out there, it keeps my mind in the game.”

Building trust

Forming relationships is the final cog in kicking consistency. From their teammates on the field-goal unit to their head coaches, Campbell, Witmer and Yohn are on the same wavelength with those around them.

All three began their prep careers specializing in extra points before advancing to field goal attempts and kickoffs as sophomores and juniors. The chemistry with their units, and especially their coaches, fully aligned in years two and three.

“The past couple years, we've gotten really close,” Campbell said of his relationship with East Penn head coach John Denniston. “I can say he's been one of the best coaches I've ever had.”

The kickers’ relationship with their coaches spans from asking the basic questions to having complete confidence in one another. Prior to every game, and in many cases during an event, the coaches ask the kickers how they’re feeling, the directions and distances they feel confident kicking from and what conditions they’re comfortable kicking in.

The confidence lies within the progression Campbell, Witmer and Yohn have displayed the last four years. The kickers identified 45 to 55 yards as their maximum range.

“He has a lot of trust in me since I've been kicking with him for four years now,” Yohn said of Northern head coach Bill Miller. “So, our trust has really gained throughout that time.”

One of the most rewarding parts to kicking for Campbell, Witmer and Yohn has been seeing the progression forged since their freshman year. The kickers experienced their share of ebbs and flows, but the growth outweighs any plateau.

They each have set the standard at East Pennsboro, Cedar Cliff and Northern and built a friendly competition along the way.

“It’s been a hard progression, I would say, but I'm very happy with where I'm at right now,” Witmer said.