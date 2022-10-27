Jon Ritchie to co-host morning radio show for Philadelphia's 94 WIP

Jon Ritchie, a 1993 Cumberland Valley graduate and former professional football player, was named one of the next hosts of the sports talk radio morning show on Philadelphia’s 94 WIP-FM.

The station announced Thursday that Ritchie and Joe DeCamara, who currently host WIP’s midday show, will replace Angelo Cataldi, who plans to retire at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season after spending 33 years behind the microphone in Philadelphia.

Ritchie, a fullback who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 1998 after playing college football at Michigan and Standford, spent seven seasons in the NFL, including two with Philadelphia. He and DeCamara have hosted WIP’s midday show since 2016. They will join Rhea Hughes, one of Cataldi’s current co-hosts.

At Cumberland Valley from 1989-93, Ritchie, 47, helped the Eagles win a state championship in 1992 under head coach Tim Rimpfel.