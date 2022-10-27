Jon Ritchie to co-host morning radio show for Philadelphia's 94 WIP

Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel walks the sidelines in a 2012 football game against Red Lion.
Jon Ritchie, a 1993 Cumberland Valley graduate and former professional football player, was named one of the next hosts of the sports talk radio morning show on Philadelphia’s 94 WIP-FM.
The station
announced Thursday that Ritchie and Joe DeCamara, who currently host WIP’s midday show, will replace Angelo Cataldi, who plans to retire at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season after spending 33 years behind the microphone in Philadelphia.
Ritchie, a fullback who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 1998 after playing college football at Michigan and Standford, spent seven seasons in the NFL, including two with Philadelphia. He and DeCamara have hosted WIP’s midday show since 2016. They will join Rhea Hughes, one of Cataldi’s current co-hosts.
At Cumberland Valley from 1989-93, Ritchie, 47, helped the Eagles win a state championship in 1992 under head coach Tim Rimpfel.
Photos: Tim Rimpfel at Cumberland Valley
Cumberland Valley High School head coach Tim Rimpfel speaks during a pep rally in 2009.
Jason Malmont, Sentinel file
Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel offers some instruction during a 2007 preseason practice.
Karissa Zimmer, Sentinel file
Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel is doused with water on Aug. 31, 2012, after securing his 300th career win.
Jason Malmont, Sentinel file
CV head coach Tim Rimpfel watches a defensive drill during a 2007 preseason practice.
Jason Malmont/Sentinel file
Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel gives instructions to his team during football practice on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont/The Sentinel
CV head football coach Tim Rimpfel organizes a pass rush drill during a 2010 practice.
Sentinel file, Michael Bupp
Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel looks on from the sidelines during a game against Harrisburg in 2010.
Sentinel file, Matthew O'Haren
Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel, center, talks with his players following their 28-21 loss against Harrisburg in 2010.
Sentinel file, Matthew O'Haren
Cumberland Valley football coach aregues with a referee during a 2010 District 3-AAAA football game against Red Lion.
Sentinel file
Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel, left, chats with his team during a timeout late in the fourth quarter of a 2010 football game.
Matthew O'Haren
CV Head Coach Tim Rimpfel directs the offense during a 2011 football game.
Sentinel file, Michael Bupp
Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel walks the sidelines during a 2011 game.
Sentinel file
CV's head coach Tim Rimpfel gives Alexander Cutia instructions between plays against Dallastown in a 2011 football game.
Sentinel file, Curt Werner
Former Carlisle coach Neil Hickoff (second from left), along with former Cumberland Valley coach Tim Rimpfel (second from right) were honored for being inducted into the PSFCA Hall of Fame in 2009 during the Big 33 game. Along with them, Frank Scagliotta and John B. Franco were also inducted. Former Cedar Cliff great, Kyle Brady, is in the middle.
Sentinel file
Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel, left, gives instructions during a 2006 game against Bishop McDevitt at Chapman Memorial Field.
Sentinel file
Retired football coach Tim Rimpfel and A.D. Mike Craig stand in front of the plaque dedicated to coach Rimpfel at Chapman Field in 2013.
Sentinel file
Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel was inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer and enters his 21st season with the Eagles.
Sentinel file, Michael Bupp
Cumberland Valley’s Tim Rimpfel (right) talks with his players during a 2008 preseason practice.
Sentinel File Photo
Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel goes over a play with his offense during practice in 2008.
Michael Bupp, Sentinel file
Tim Rimpfel was The Sentinel's Coach of the Year in 2009.
Sentinel file, Jason Malmont
Cumberland Valley head football coach Tim Rimpfel leads a drill with some of his players during the preseason practices at Cumberland Valley High School in 2007.
Sentinel file, Karissa Zimmer
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!