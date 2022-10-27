 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jon Ritchie to co-host morning radio show for Philadelphia's 94 WIP

CV Altoona 13

Former Cumberland Valley player Jon Ritchie recalls his time playing for former head coach Tim Rimpfel before a 2021 CV football game.

 Sentinel File

Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel walks the sidelines in a 2012 football game against Red Lion.

Jon Ritchie, a 1993 Cumberland Valley graduate and former professional football player, was named one of the next hosts of the sports talk radio morning show on Philadelphia’s 94 WIP-FM.

The station announced Thursday that Ritchie and Joe DeCamara, who currently host WIP’s midday show, will replace Angelo Cataldi, who plans to retire at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season after spending 33 years behind the microphone in Philadelphia.

Ritchie, a fullback who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 1998 after playing college football at Michigan and Standford, spent seven seasons in the NFL, including two with Philadelphia. He and DeCamara have hosted WIP’s midday show since 2016. They will join Rhea Hughes, one of Cataldi’s current co-hosts.

At Cumberland Valley from 1989-93, Ritchie, 47, helped the Eagles win a state championship in 1992 under head coach Tim Rimpfel.

Remembering Rimpfel: Cumberland Valley's legendary coach mentored athletes, nurtured careers

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
