Inspired by family legacy, Carlisle's Theo Mazias carving out own path as Herd kicker

Theo Mazias grew up around the aroma of hot-chee dogs and listened to stories of the Carlisle boys basketball team’s four-year state title winning run from 1985 to 1988.

Mazias comes from a long list of Carlisle community lifers. His grandfather, Thomas, is the owner of the Hamilton Restaurant in downtown Carlisle, purchasing the local staple after immigrating from Greece and serving in the Vietnam War. His dad, John, was part of the basketball team's run and now helps run the Hamilton. His uncle, Athan, also helped lift two of the state-title banners hanging in Gene Evans Gymnasium and is the head coach of the seventh grade boys basketball team.

Mazias is proud of his family’s legacy and wears the family name in everything he does. And now, he’s carving out his own Carlisle path.

Mazias, the Carlisle football team’s kicker this season, is in his first year of booting the pigskin despite being a senior.

“It's really an honor,” Mazias said. “I'm thankful for Coach (Brett) Ickes and all the coaches at Carlisle for giving me a chance to show what I got. I would do anything for this town, and I love Carlisle and it's awesome to me that I get to represent our town. … I never knew I was gonna kick. Never in my life did I think I'd play football.”

Like many high school kickers, Mazias’ kicking background stemmed from years of youth soccer. Throughout his early years in high school, Mazias said friends — many of them current teammates — would suggest playing football. He always considered the idea but never pursued it until this past summer.

Knowing the Herd were in need of a kicker this season, Mazias decided to give it a try.

“One day, I was just thinking, ‘What if I'm good at it? Mazias said. “’I should just try it out to see if I'm good. Like, you never know.’”

Prior to joining the Herd in early August for heat acclimation week, Mazias and quarterback Louis Shank went to Ken Millen Stadium to test out the soon-to-be kicker’s leg. It didn’t come naturally at first for Mazias, but he said several kicks sailed through uprights. He continued to fine tune his craft in the offseason and reached out to former Carlisle kickers Caleb Richwine and Dirk Godjin for tips and developmental tactics.

“I just kept working with it,” Mazias said. “Working and working and working, and eventually, it just came to me.”

Mazias’ progression showed from the season’s opening kickoff. Ickes had no qualms about calling upon his first-year kicker. Mazias, the team’s kickoff specialist, immediately contributed on extra-point opportunities.

“Our first game, the Mechanicsburg game, I went into that game and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’" he said. "I was really nervous, and my friends were just like, ‘You're good, bro. And once you hit the first one, you’re going to be good.’ I ended up hitting the first one and ever since then, I'm still nervous a little, but other than that, it's not bad. I'm good now. You sort of just get used to it.”

As the season has unfolded, Mazias has built up his confidence and tailored a more consistent kicking form. Through eight weeks, Mazias has converted 22 of 25 point-after attempts and knocked all four of his field goal attempts between the posts. His season-long field goal heading into the Herd's Week 9 home game against Altoona is 38 yards, with 27, 28 and 34-yarders accounting for the other three.

“My mindset, I just go out and I tune everything out — not focus on the crowd and stuff,” Mazias said. "And I just think to myself and just focus on the ball, most importantly."

The Herd (4-4, 2-3 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) rocketed back into the District 3 Class 6A playoff picture with a 26-20 upset of Cumberland Valley in Week 8. Down the stretch, with games scheduled against Altoona and Central Dauphin East in weeks 9 and 10, Ickes said he’d have no concern turning to Mazias in a high-pressure or game-clinching situation.

“With Theo this year, I thought, no, the pressure doesn't bother him out on that field on Friday nights,” Ickes said. “It just doesn't, and that's attributed to the kid and to his confidence in himself. But he does a heck of a job for us and definitely something that was a great addition to our team.”

Confidence and mechanics aside, Mazias pulls from the foundation set by his grandfather and dad. From watching his grandfather work 10-12 hours a day at the Hamilton and starting a business, to hearing his dad’s stories of facing Billy Owens and grinding in basketball practice during the state-title winning run, Mazias takes pride in mirroring his family’s work ethic.

He credits the lessons and qualities he’s absorbed from his role models in helping shape his own Carlisle path.