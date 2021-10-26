Implementing his work ethic, knowledge and composure from baseball, Jeff Lougee flourishing in first year as Mechanicsburg's quarterback

Watch Now: New field house project completed in Mechanicsburg Latest improvements to stadium in Mechanicsburg builds upon a history of generosity and public support.

Ask Jeff Lougee to play your favorite Christmas song on the viola, he’s got you covered.

Ask him to man second base, third base, shortstop or anywhere in the outfield on the baseball diamond, check off another box.

You can add quarterbacking the Mechanicsburg high school football team to that growing list, too.

Don’t get it wrong, Lougee’s played football since eighth grade, but in just his second year at the quarterback position, and his first at the varsity level, the Mechanicsburg sophomore’s quickly puzzled opposing defenses with an arsenal that includes speed, vision and a rifle of an arm.

Lougee’s self-multi-faceted assault has steered the Wildcats to a 5-4 record and places them on the verge of a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth, entering the final week of the regular season. Mechanicsburg currently holds the No. 13 seed in the 14-team postseason field.

“It's been a very cool experience for me, especially meeting all the new seniors who played last year coming up,” Lougee said, “and just being around them and getting to learn from them as a teammate.”

Sports have been a totem in Lougee’s 15 years of life, specifically baseball, a sport he’s competed in since kindergarten and is committed to play at Duke University after graduating high school.

While football didn’t enter the picture until two years ago, Lougee swiftly transitioned his knowledge and competitive nature from the baseball field to his play on the gridiron, with his assets of speed and arm strength proving to be facile carryovers to the football field. Lougee said reading defenses and absorbing offensive schemes were the capacities he aimed to mature in.

Baseball’s also provided Lougee guidance with the mental aspects of football, he said. Having competed in 40 events on the PerfectGame circuit since 2016, Lougee understands how to cope with pressure and confront strict scrutiny.

“Being composed is something that I do really well,” Lougee said. “I think at the beginning of season, trying to get used to the atmosphere was completely different from anything that I've ever gone through, but I've sort of learned how to cope and relax and have fun.”

Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose continues to note the progression Lougee’s made since filing under center Week 1 against Carlisle.

Rose said Lougee embodies a bulk of traits similar to former Wildcat field general Micah Brubaker, who was dubbed the 2020 All-Sentinel Football Player of the Year. He also guided the ‘Cats to a 9-1 record last fall.

“He’s reading the coverages much better. I think that was something he never really had to do at the freshman level,” Rose said, “but as you get up to the varsity level, that's something you got to be able to recognize, the difference between man, cover two, cover three. He's definitely improved in that area. …So, overall, I think he's grown incrementally, in every aspect of the game.”

Aiding Lougee in that growth is quarterbacks coach as well as head baseball coach Clay McAllister, who’s directed the Wildcats on the diamond for the last 16 seasons. Despite the lone one-year connection between the pair from baseball, McAllister’s guidance continues to be an integral part to Lougee’s development, including his footwork, dynamics of throwing the pigskin and picking apart defenses with his agility and vision.

Lougee said McAllister’s counsel also stretches beyond the confines of the football field.

“I think it's really nice being able to build a connection with him through multiple sports,” Lougee said, “and having his feedback translate from football to baseball and baseball to football — more on the mental side of things and learning his way of coaching and how it impacts me.”

“[He’s taught me] how to be a good person, handle losing, handle winning and with just being a good teammate and being respectful to everyone around you.”

Rose remarked the tandem’s connection, too. Whether it’s at practice, watching film or during a game Friday night, Lougee’s consistently taking mental notes and asking McAllister questions to help improve his game, Rose said.

Through his connectivity with McAllister, Lougee’s channeled the synergy through the bloodline of the entire offense. He’s formulated bonds with his receivers, running backs and offensive linemen that have endlessly strengthened as the season’s progressed. The association he shares with his teammates molded a three-game win streak from Weeks 2-4.

The ‘Cats popped for another pair of victories versus Greencastle-Antrim and Susquehanna Township Weeks 7 and 8 before Waynesboro played spoiler last Friday in a last-second 21-20 win. Mechanicsburg’s four losses this season all came against teams that are primed for postseason play, including Carlisle, West Perry, undefeated Shippensburg and the Indians.

“You can tell that him and Clay have a very close relationship with each other, they get along very well, and he knows what Clay expects of him and Clay knows what Jeffrey expects of himself,” Rose said, “and I think that dynamic, both of them are tireless workers and both of them want to do the best they can at all times, and I think that's a huge part of their bond that they share together.”

With Lougee at the helm of the offense, Mechanicsburg enters its most important test yet Friday on the road against an East Pennsboro program that’s also vying for a postseason bid in the 4A classification. The Panthers currently float on the playoff bubble, holding the No. 12 spot in a contingent that grants 10 schools a postseason berth.

Lougee strives to orchestrate Mechanicsburg to a third consecutive district postseason.

“He's always wanting to do the extra work,” Rose said of his quarterback, “even when it's something he's already pretty much refined and perfected, he still wants to continue to get better and will strive to get better. And I think that kind of attitude rubs off on his teammates as well. He's kind of demonstrated what you need to do to take things to that next level, and he's just an overall great kid and all the other guys gravitate around him. He's definitely, like I said earlier, what you want to see in a leader.

Win or lose Friday, Lougee knows he can close the book on this season having gathered an array of knowledge while laying the framework in what already bodes the foundation of a promising prep football career.

“How to be a better teammate, work with your team,” said Lougee, on what he can look back on after the season concludes, “because with football, it's a team effort, even more so than baseball where you're kind of hidden. You don't have to be around those guys as much, but you have to really be connected to them in football, more so than any other sport.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.