'I will always bleed green and white': Carlisle head football coach Brett Ickes steps down after 26 years with program

Brett Ickes says he will always bleed green and white.

Twenty-six years ago, the Carlisle head football coach and his family moved to the Carlisle area. And for the last 26 years, 16 of them as an assistant and 10 as a head coach, Ickes called Ken Millen Stadium his home.

Friday night, following a season-ending 30-14 loss to Hempfield in the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals, Ickes informed his team that this would be his last season as head coach with the Herd.

Ickes, who teaches social studies at the high school, said he submitted his resignation last month and awaits school-board approval in the coming weeks.

“The job, I believe, requires me to put forth a lot of time and energy, and I believe you got to do it 110%. And I just can't do that anymore,” Ickes said. “I'm tired. I'm not tired of the kids. I love the kids to death. I'm not tired of the game. I'm just tired of the constant grind, and after 29 (total) years, you get to a point. And again, if I can't do it 110%, I feel that I'm not doing the kids justice.”

Ickes’ 10 years as head coach spanned two separate stints, from 2006 to 2009 and 2017 to 2022, following tenures from Josh Oswalt and Pat Conrad.

Across those two stints, Ickes' teams posted a 32-66 record. Carlisle's last two seasons included at 13-9 record and a pair of district playoff berths. The 2022 campaign marked just the eighth time the Herd qualified for the postseason in program history.

“They’re one of the top groups, obviously with winning,” Ickes said. “These kids, the last two years, just came out and competed every week. Even with adversity this year, they came out and they played, and it was, and it's been just a pleasure to coach these kids. Great kids who want to win but also they're good people.”

Ickes said he cherishes the relationships he formed with his players, assistant coaches, and former players who resurfaced as coaches. His list of fond memories also includes seeing his son grow up around the Herd program in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ickes said he plans to stay involved with his players, including helping with recruiting and watching them compete in other sports. He wants to continue to give back to the program and community that welcomed him with open arms all those years ago.

“I got into coaching to give kids the same mentoring that I received as a young player coming up through programs and then off to college," Ickes said. "And that was that was something special that I knew that I received. So in turn, I wanted to give that back to kids.

“I never got into coaching for my own selfish ego. That was never in my mind. It was just to be with kids and to mentor them in a game that I cherish dearly and still love to this day.”

And there’s much more he said he will miss.

“Friday nights,” Ickes said. “You never think you’re ever going to get to a day where you say enough's enough — that you turn the page in your life. But I'm gonna miss those Friday nights and practices with the kids. They might think or thought I was grouchy, and I didn't enjoy it, but I did. I enjoyed it immensely.”

Carlisle football will forever hold a special place in Ickes’ heart.

“I will always bleed green and white,” Ickes said. “That’s been my DNA for 26 years.”