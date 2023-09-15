The proverbial air had gone out of Friday’s Mid-Penn Capital Division game between Big Spring and host Camp Hill when Drew Branstetter, the Lions’ starting quarterback, left the field with an injury late in the third quarter. But by the time the visiting Bulldogs lined up for a two-point conversion and a chance to win the game on their first possession of overtime, the air was back and thick with intensity and high drama at Camp Hill’s Siebert Park.

Camp Hill’s defense, looking to repeat its valiant goal-line stand at the end of regulation, converged on Big Spring running back Connor Green at the 2-yard line, but Green – with momentum and the weight of the moment on his back – churned forward to break the plane, giving the Bulldogs a dramatic 29-28 win in their Capital Division opener.

“We had two plays that we could run,” Green said, “Trap or sweep. Coach saw it in my eyes. I wanted it. I wanted that more than anything. I’ve never felt that emotion in a game before, and there was no way anyone was stopping me before I got to that line.”

Green, who finished the night with 224 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, provided the emotional spark for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 Capital) on both sides of the ball. With Big Spring trailing 21-13 and starting a drive on its own 11 with 10:43 remaining in regulation, the 5-foot, 9-inch, 170-pound senior sliced through the left side of the line and charged 55 yards into Camp Hill territory, leading to a touchdown and two-point conversion from junior Brady Singer that tied the game at 21 with 8:54 left.

“Since he stepped in here in ninth grade, he’s been one of our toughest guys,” Big Spring coach Joe Sinkovich said of Green, who also registered three tackles and an interception in the defensive backfield. “He’s the type of kid that doesn’t back down from a fight. He’ll keep going, no matter what, because that’s his expectation of himself.”

Green set the tone for the Bulldog defense early with a goal-line with a tackle to stop the Lions short on their first offensive drive. Camp Hill failed to score on its next two attempts and turned the ball over on downs.

It was the rare empty possession for the Lions ( ), who roared back with touchdowns on two of their next three possessions to take a 14-13 lead into halftime. On the first series of the third quarter, Branstetter orchestrated an 11-play, 97-yard drive, capped by 25-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Corbin that stretched the lead to 21-13.

“They played a great game,” Sinkovich said of the Lions. “It’s a shame that their quarterback got hurt because he was doing a great game tonight.”

Branstetter finished with 21 completions on 31 attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He left the game after he was pulled down at the end of a 2-yard run with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

“It was a gut check,” said Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow. “It was time to step up and see what you’re made of. We had everything going against us in the second half, but when we came into a little bit of adversity, we challenged ourselves, and as a team, we came together.”

Senior running back Kobe Moore and Corbin, the starting tight end, took snaps at quarterback in Branstetter’s absence. On the first possession of overtime, Moore connected with Luke Becker for a 10-yard scoring strike on second down.

“He stepped up in the moment,” Bigelow said. “We called a play. He read it the right way. He went through his progressions. For a guy who gets limited reps and was just thrown in there his senior year, hats off to him.”

Through much of the game, Big Spring’s bread-and-butter rushing attack wore down the Lions’ defense, as Green and Grant Hall (15 carries, 102 yards) worked behind a push from linemen Jacob Stewart, Nick Shives, Logan Brennan and Zachary Mell and tight end Brexton Heckendorn.

“We were trying to pack the box, trying to get them to run to the outside a little bit,” Bigelow said, “but they were just creating some holes that we had a tough time stopping.”

The Camp Hill defense made a stand at the end of regulation, stopping the Bulldogs short of the goal line on three plays inside the 7-yard line, forcing a field goal attempt that pulled wide as time expired and the air grew thick with emotion.

“Nobody really put their heads down,” Green said. “We knew we could stop them, and even if we didn’t, we knew we could score, and we had confidence in all of our players.”

